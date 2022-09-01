KINGSTON, R.I. — Despite a national decline in enrollments, the University of Rhode Island is preparing to welcome 3,300 first-year students next week.
The 2022-23 academic year at URI kicks off Sept. 7, with first-year students moving in on campus beginning today.
Receiving more than 25,400 applications for a place in the fall 2022 class, URI again broke its record for first-year applications. This year’s applications surpassed last year’s record of slightly more than 25,100.
“We are one of maybe 30% of the universities that are still seeing an increase in the number of prospective students,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said. “We have a really diverse student body that’s coming in, that’s extremely strong.”
As he did last year, Parlange and his wife Mary plan to personally greet students when they move into the dorms this week.
“I’m really looking forward to it.” Parlange said. “It was wonderful to meet all the first-year students who are of course excited, maybe a little bit nervous, so it’s just good to be there with them.”
Parlange said he knows pretty well what to expect during this year’s move-in, but also said he’s ready to pitch in and help.
“I thought I was going to lift more boxes than I actually did (last year),” he said. “I didn’t lift that many boxes, but I had a good time talking to parents, reminding them all that we have parents’ weekend October 14-16. There’s a lot of fun sporting events and music, theater and all those kind of good things.”
According to Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Dean Libutti, despite a national trend in declining enrollments, URI will welcome an undergraduate class of 3,300 first-year students and approximately 500 transfers when classes begin this fall.
“Attracting and enrolling students has become significantly more competitive in recent years,” Libutti said. “Our ability to distinguish URI from its peers, and to successfully demonstrate, as a campus community, the outstanding experiences inside and outside of the classroom that students can expect here, has made all the difference.”
According to a May 2022 report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, total post-secondary enrollment, including both undergraduate and graduate students, decreased nationally by 4.1% – equal to about 685,000 students – in spring 2022 compared to the previous year.
Libutti noted that URI is recognized for offering a top-notch academic experience and supporting its students’ growth, curiosity, and sense of community. The university also continues to expand academic programming, offer increased research and experiential learning opportunities, and enhance the living and learning spaces that are important to student success.
Parlange said the school plans no changes in how it responds to the COVID pandemic.
“We aren’t changing anything from what we set up last March,” Parlange said. “Our practice is still basically quite flexible across the campus. We will be providing the opportunities for students to get boosters this fall semester, so there will be the new Pfizer (booster) coming in September. In classes we have a practice of masking and the students have been great for doing that, but otherwise we’re quite flexible. I think URI did remarkably well.”
Parlange said URI has grown more sure-footed over the past year when it comes to dealing with COVID.
“I think we’re a lot more confident this year than we were a year ago about how COVID was going to evolve,” he said. “We take it for granted today, but remember there was a lot more uncertainty a year ago and even more uncertainty than that two years ago. We’re certainly not going back to March 2020.”
