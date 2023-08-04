SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two veteran educational administrators have been appointed principals at Peace Dale Elementary School and West Kingston Elementary School.
Jon Rapport, a South Kingstown school district administrator, becomes principal at Peace Dale and Ryan Borden fills the same position at West Kingston. Both will be in the leadership chair when school begins in September.
Rapport served as assistant principal at South Kingstown High School for three years before becoming principal at Curtis Corner Middle School last year.
Before coming to South Kingstown, he was assistant principal splitting time between BF Norton and Community elementary schools in Cumberland. Before transitioning to administration, he was a math teacher in North Branford, Connecticut.
Borden began his teaching career at Bradley Psychiatric Hospital in Riverside and has been an employee of the South Kingstown School District since 2013.
In South Kingstown, he was a special education teacher and teacher leader at Curtis Corner Middle School before becoming assistant principal at Broad Rock Middle School in 2019.
Education World surveyed scores of principals to learn what they consider essential traits of successful school leaders. Vision, trustworthiness and credibility, daily visibility, and a sense of humor were among the 10 features that topped the list.
“If credibility and trust are not established, nothing the principal sets out to do can be achieved,” said principal Betty Luckett, of Oakes Elementary School, in Okemah, Oklahoma. “As a principal, trust and credibility are the foundation for my goals and objectives. It is also the fuel for my vision.”
These and other hallmarks of leadership are mentioned as part of the approach that Rapport and Borden said they plan to show in their schools as the lead administrators.
“I look forward to bringing a community feel to Peace Dale. We are going to have high expectations for our students and processes to support them in excelling when they are meeting grade-level standards and pulling them up when they need support to reach those standards,” said Rapport.
“We are going to have a well-structured and fun school environment, which allows all students to feel safe and comfortable in our building,” he added.
Some work already done has consisted of restructuring arrival and dismissal procedures to include incoming preschool and pre-kindergarten students, honing a master schedule to prioritize learning times and intervention, and reviewing various other school operations, he said,
“I look forward to using school data to analyze where we can improve and what areas of strength we want to continue to build upon to best prepare our students for their academic future,” he noted.
Borden said he, too, has prioritized building a sense of community at his elementary school and will involve parents, teachers and students.
“I am thrilled to be joining the community at West Kingston Elementary. I was drawn to this position because of the emphasis that their learning community puts on building relationships with students and ensuring that every student feels connected to their school,” he said. “For me, that aligned well with my core values and I felt that I could make a difference in supporting their work.”
“My philosophy on leadership is simple, it is all about helping adults help kids. I believe that you accomplish that by listening and understanding where stakeholders are coming from so that you align that work toward common goals,” Borden explained.
He said he wants to help connect with the teachers, support staff, and families to understand their needs and how he can best support them.
“Most importantly, I am anxiously awaiting the arrival of students. I cannot wait to welcome them back and kick off what I know will be a great year at West Kingston and in South Kingstown as a whole,” Borden said.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named principal at West Kingston. I cannot wait to get started and begin working together to make a difference in the lives of our students,” he added.
School Committee Chairwoman Paula Whitford praised the two new administrators for their past work and the planning they are doing to begin the new assignments with commitment.
“I am excited to see what they will bring to the district and I’m happy they stepped into the roles,” she said this week.
Borden has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education and a Master’s degree in educational leadership from Rhode Island College. He also has a doctorate of education from Johnson & Wales University and a school management and leadership certificate from Harvard University.
Rapport has a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and education, a master’s degree in teaching, and a certificate in educational leadership from Quinnipiac University.
