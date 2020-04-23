SOUTH KINGSTOWN— The state Department of Health said Wednesday it is shutting down the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the University of Rhode Island.
Wednesday was the final day of testing at the Kingston campus site, which the state decided to “phase out,” according to health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken.
“We were seeing low testing numbers there, while also needing to use a lot of PPE for personnel in anticipation of people coming to be tested,” Wendelken said. “The decision was made to reallocate the resources from that site to other sites in the state that are seeing more traffic. The tent at Kent Hospital is about 25 minutes away. However, we are remaining in close contact with healthcare providers in South County so we can quickly adjust if the need for more testing arises in South County.”
The health department does not anticipate the move affecting testing numbers, because it is just a reallocation of resources to places where there is more demand, Wendelken said.
The URI site, on part of its parking lots, opened March 31 for daily appointment-only testing for the COVID-19 virus.
URI joined with the Rhode Island National Guard and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency to set up the secure “drive-through” testing site that, officials said, would increase the state’s testing capacity and help limit the spread of the virus.
Testing was by appointment only and only available to pre-screened patients. Approximately 50 medical and security personnel worked at the site.
The URI test site was one of three at state schools in Rhode Island. The National Guard also set up mobile testing sites in parking lots at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus and Rhode Island College.
