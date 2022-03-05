NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Work to improve the steel “shield” bulkhead that protects the parking lot at Roger Wheeler State Beach and Sand Hill Cove Road from washouts is in its early stages.
The Department of Environmental Management’s estimated $7.5 million project also would mark a major face lift for the area that straddles the border between the beach and the large parking lots.
“This a much-needed jolt of investment to ensure that Rhode Islanders can continue to enjoy Roger Wheeler for generations to come,” DEM spokesman Mike Healey said.
Part of the work includes designing and installing a new concrete bulkhead retaining wall, which will encase the existing sheet steel bulkhead. Running almost the length of the beach would be a new 11-foot wide boardwalk, decorated with eight raised planters.
On the beach side and against the boardwalk the DEM will build two new patios with timber benches, two separate 24 by 24-foot timber shade structures and a pair of new foot-washing stations. These features would be built on both sides of the existing central structures.
The boardwalk and the beach will be accessed by a series of new concrete steps and ramps, also on both sides of the main pavilion. The ramps will comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Pare Corporation of Foxboro is the engineering firm doing the design work, and the DEM’s application is now before the state Coastal Resources Management Council for its approval.
The boardwalk would be built over the existing parking area, not over the beach. The cast-in-place concrete wall will be constructed along the existing steel sheet pile wall to support the south side of the boardwalk.
“People don’t think about stuff like bulkheads when they go to the beach,” Healey said. “But this is a big, important infrastructure project that we’re excited to undertake.”
Healey described the existing 1,700-foot sheet steel bulkhead at Roger Wheeler as being in a state of disrepair. The bulkhead has developed holes and is rotting where it meets the parking lot.
“If this bulkhead were to fail, the beach would inundate the parking lot and, during certain high tides / storm events, the area could be overwashed — including Sand Hill Cove Road itself,” Healey said.
The work will be paid for through money from the $74 million green bond that Rhode Island voters approved statewide by an 80-20 margin in March of 2021.
But construction equipment won’t be spoiling the view or taking up beach-goers’ parking spaces anytime soon. The DEM said construction is still more than a year away – it wouldn’t start until after the 2023 beach season ends on Labor Day, Healey said.
“To meet this deadline, we must apply for and obtain a permit from the Coastal Resources Management Council, complete the final design and construction plans, prepare a construction bid and put it out,” he said.
The CRMC has sent out a notice about the plans, which can be viewed at the CRMC’s office on Tower Hill Road in Wakefield. Anyone who has an objection to the plans can request a hearing, but must do so by March 21, according to the CRMC notice.
