SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown High School seniors Monica Thoma and Alexander Grandidge have known each other since the third grade.
Their childhood and academic careers have been intertwined like ivy vines, growing, maturing, and climbing over any challenge they have faced.
Fitting, that they have both made it to the Ivy League.
Yes, this fall, South Kingstown’s dynamic duo of Thoma, the Class of 2023’s valedictorian, and Grandidge, its salutatorian, will continue their academic journey on parallel paths.
Before they get there, the pair will walk the stage tomorrow night at 6 p.m. as South Kingstown High School celebrates the class of 2023’s graduation at the URI Ryan Center.
From there, they will both begin their next journey … to Brown University.
“We started in a school outside of the district (Kingston Hill Academy), so, it’s kind of funny that we ended up at the same college as well,” Thoma said. “We’re really excited about what Brown can hold for us in the future.”
Thoma is going to major in biochemistry and molecular biology. She has also been accepted into the program for liberal medical education, which means she has direct acceptance into medical school.
“I’ve always been interested in the life sciences and in how the body works,” Thoma said. “Learning that there would be a career where I’d be able to help people and keep (my) interest alive and being a doctor was something that really appealed to me.”
Grandidge will head over to Brown to study economics, while carrying aspirations in being a part of an A Capella group.
Grandidge said he’s always been interested in economics. Although he thoroughly enjoys singing, he doesn’t listen to a whole lot of music. Instead, he’s been all about finance podcasts.
“I’ve also had a keen interest in the stock market, ever since I was a little kid,” he said. “I’d always be badgering my dad … asking if I could open up an investment account.”
Although he prefers a podcast over the current Billboard 100, singing has been a mental health saver in Grandidge’s childhood, through and through. He is a singer in the Chorus of Westerly. Through the group, he has been introduced to a wide range of musical genres and has even toured Germany.
If Grandidge was asked for advice by incoming freshman, or if he could exist with his younger self, he knows what his message would be.
Stand by your passion.
“Don’t be afraid to truly embrace the things that you feel passionate about,” Grandidge said. “Music, especially going into freshman year — kind of that transition between middle school and high school — was something I was kind of embarrassed about. Being a singer is not exactly a cool thing, especially as a guy — at least that was my perception coming into high school.”
Grandidge said because of this, he didn’t hold his interest close — at least, not in the beginning.
“Part of me wishes I was more quick to kind of embrace it off the gun.”
Thoma also finds peace through music. She has been playing the flute since first grade. She’s continued all through high school and intends to keep going in college. Thoma said it helps bring balance to her life.
Singing gives Grandidge a sense of joy.
“It provides an incredible sense of community that I think is hard to find almost anywhere else,” he said.
“Singing … it has such a fantastic way of bringing people together.”
In addition to the circle he has built for himself through singing, Grandidge thanked his parents for their support, especially for their help during his college application and selection process, when it was down to Brown and the University of Chicago.
He also tipped his cap to his teachers for mentoring him. This includes Andrew Howell, a mentor of Grandidge’s since fifth grade and the person who drew him to music in the first place.
Thoma also had an influential teacher, in South Kingstown High’s Michael Lobdell – a science teacher. It was through him, that Thoma learned the principles of bio-med as a freshman and solidified her interest in the medical field.
Thoma also thanked her parents for being supportive of her, both academically and in her extracurricular activities.
“They were also making sure I was taking care of myself,” Thoma said. “Like, actually going to sleep and eating right and not going to bed at two in the morning. And I think that definitely helps because it helped me in my day-to-day in being able to achieve what I’ve been able to do.”
Tomorrow night will mark the official end of Thoma and Grandidge’s high school career. Before their next step, the summer will provide a brief break for the departing seniors, and for Grandidge, who said, the final year at South Kingstown was challenging.
“For a lot of people, senior year is kind of a time to coast, and it’s probably, for me, been one of the most stressful years, both academically with all the schoolwork and on top of that the applications and the scholarship applications,” he said. “It’s been a lot. Throughout the school year, it was rough.”
Finally, Thoma and Grandidge can rest. At least for a little bit.
Next, they’ll venture into chapter two.
But for now, they can admire the branches they’ve formed for themselves. Branches formed by life lessons and their studies that have produced the fruits of their labors.
