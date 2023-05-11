NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In their second attempt to find someone to lease the former Narrow River Kayaks site, town officials in Narragansett have once more received no bids.
After this second time around, Town Council President Pro Tem Jill Lawlor said that she supports putting bids out for a third time, but not mentioning any price for a lease for the Middlebridge Road property with scenic views of the Narrow River and opportunity to launch kayaks, paddleboards and canoes.
“I’m in favor of putting the property back out to bid without stating a financial component. Let’s see who comes forward and what they bid,” she said. Bids called for a $32,000 minimum annual offer for a five-year contract.
Council president Ewa M. Dzwierzynski said she also favored another re-bid on the property, but declined to address the financial aspects that seem to be hindering any business from bidding for use of the property.
Meanwhile, Narrow River Kayaks, a fixture in town for decades and whose disputed lease reached the state Supreme Court in 2015, announced it is opening a mobile kayak and paddle board business based in South Kingstown.
“After 31 amazing years Narrow River Kayaks has moved from its waterfront location at Middlebridge Road in Narragansett. We are now exclusively a full-service mobile paddlesport outfitter offering full-day and multi day kayak, canoe and stand-up paddle board rentals with add-ons, delivery and pickup service,” it announced last Friday.
Jason Considine, owner of Narrow River Kayaks, said that the service area includes South Kingstown, Narragansett, North Kingstown, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, and Westerly.
He said that customer pickup and return will be available at his shop adjacent to the William C. O’Neill bike path on Liberty Lane in West Kingston. He expects to open May 19 his new mobile business by appointment.
“With so many beautiful places to explore in southern RI, why would you want to paddle in just one place? NRK now brings fun to you wherever you stay or play,” he said.
He would not elaborate further on how the business would be run from his shop on West Kingston or the rental prices for equipment, including whether the change to mobile would bring any increases in prices that customers paid at the Middlebridge location.
When the solicitation for bids a second time for leasing the property was announced, Considine issued a public statement on social media.
“As there does exist the very real possibility that Narrow River Kayaks will no longer operate at its location of 30-plus years, we are exploring all options and plan to open for business in some capacity this spring,” he said at the time.
Considine has also pulled all his equipment out and his current lease has expired. Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said Narrow River Kayaks’ lease expired at the end of last year.
Payments to the town from 2018 to the end of that lease were $32,500 annually, he added.
Some town officials had expected that leasing the property would produce a much-sought-after pursuit by similar companies or others finding the property attractive for business purposes.
Despite two releases of bids, no one bid although Considine and another kayak rental business did attend one bidders conference. The lack of business also has Council President Dzwierzynski also thinking about solutions.
“This matter requires a little more thought and consideration. I’m open to considering a lease to the extent the terms are fully transparent, financially beneficial to the Town, and determined in a proper RFP (request for proposals) process,” she said.
“If more time is needed to ensure these requirements, I have no concern leaving the property as open space this summer for the enjoyment of the public,” she added.
