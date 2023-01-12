NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown’s council has started a process on how best to deal with short term rental housing, so-called Air BnBs, of which, at this time there are 54 registered with the state.
At a meeting Monday night, town planner Nicole LaFontaine, who has been researching the matter, reported that several neighboring towns already have laws in place on how to deal with them.
She explained the council, if it chooses, can opt to do nothing and let the state be the organization to register the units, or the town can set up a registry, adopt ordinances overseeing those units, and charge fees, or the town can opt to prohibit such units.
LaFontaine said in looking at neighboring towns she found that Narragansett has 499 units and is working on an ordinance on how best to oversee them, Jamestown has an ordinance overseeing the 87 units, East Greenwich has 7, and South Kingstown has 252.
North Kingstown has 54 units on the state registry.
The towns that have ordinances in place require that stays last for a minimum of seven days up to 30 days to prevent possible problems.
Neighbors and police departments where such units exist have had complaints about noise and nuisances, and in some cases reported that adults rent the units so that minors and others can party, all of which NK council members said would have to be taken into consideration should they decide to move forward with an ordinance.
The ordinance process would take between six months and a year to put in place in order for residents, the police and RIDOH to weigh in and give their objections, suggestions or support.
“This was big several years ago, but it seems the market for these types of units is slowing down,” LaFontaine said.
Council member Katie Anderson noted that during the time she has been on the council (since 2020) she has only received two complaints about such units.
One of Lafontaine’s options for the council would be to create a registry so that officials and the police would know where the units are located.
Town manager Ralph Mollis said that might be a good place to start and at a later date the council can toughen up the standards if they so desire.
LaFontaine added that if stricter measures are put in place those units already in the town would be grandfathered in but everyone, even those units already existing would have to register.
Mollis said he and LaFontaine were looking for a direction from the council if they would like to see an ordinance drafted, but council members said they would like to see more information before making any kind of decision.
