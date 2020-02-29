It’s peak time for finding extra money for college undergraduate and graduate costs, according to the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority, which offers an easy online look-up for finding local sources of funds.
RIScholarships.org lists more than 400 interested organizations and individuals offering various forms of aid, ranging from $50,000 down to $500, for qualifying applicants.
“The more scholarship aid, the less they have to borrow and the less likely they get into financial trouble. It’s pretty simple,” said Charles Kelley, director of the authority and a long-time South Kingstown resident.
He wants parents and students to visit the site, pour through its many listings - even use a specially-designed search tool - to uncover the possibility of extra money to help with costs.
A hunt for money can be elusive except for the diligent student or parent who will comb through many listings, say experts who have studied how students and parents find scholarships. The search begins with both availability and numbers of people or organizations wanting to give a helping-hand to students in need.
“We not only want students to know about this to search, we’re trying to encourage people to create a scholarship” whether in memory of someone, for a cause or for a the simple reason they want to help, Kelley said in a recent interview.
From January to June, according to RISLA statistics, is primetime for parents and students alike to look for money to fund higher education. In 2018-19, on average about 530 people visited Rischolarships.org monthly compared to 353 on average every month once preparations for the new year finished and the new school started.
The need for scholarships, as many parents know, is an important supplement to additional forms of aid, including loans, grants and work-study programs, according to a review by the independent National Center for Education Statistics.
In 2015-16, about 72 percent of undergraduate students nationwide received some form of financial aid, but only 0.2 percent of students got $25,000 or more in scholarships per year based on the 2015-2016 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS).
In Rhode Island, this accents both points - students and parents need to fully explore the offerings on RIscholarships.org and the need for more scholarships, said Kelley.
Finding the right scholarship for which a student has a fit can be hard and time consuming, say those who have assisted students. Both parents and students also feel the pressure of needing to track down free money to underwrite expensive costs that can top $$60,000 per year and are otherwise only covered by loans and savings, they said.
Discovering free money through scholarships begins with the basics, said Marianne Ragins, author of the 2013 book, “Winning Scholarships for College.”
Various categories into which a student or parent fit are important to map out when planning, according to Ragins and others. They include the following:
Extra-curricular activities in school or sports, community services, volunteer work, field of study, the student’s city or town of residence, military service, whether the student or parents, and religious affiliation.
In addition, cultural diversity and disabled individuals also have opportunities for scholarships related to their challenges, ethnic background, gender identification or sexual orientation.
Various databases and books compile information about available scholarships. In Rhode Island, RISLA also has created a mobile app to link parents and students to its scholarships database, said Kelley. It is called “RIscholarships” — plural he emphasized — and can be found for Apple or Android tablets and phones.
He also noted that RISLA’s list of scholarships do not include national ones, but are all local or locally sponsored. RISLA does not sell or provide or parent and student information to commercial sources, he added.
Many schools make available to parents and students information about RISLA and rischolarships.org.
Barbara Crudale, director of the South Kingstown High School Guidance Department, said that every February SKHS has an assembly for seniors to learn about the searching for scholarships.
“We also showcase our extensive scholarships webpage during Financial Planning Night as well as College Planning Night” for parents and students, she said.
Mia Toro, chairwoman of North Kingstown High School Guidance Department, echoed the same approach.
“The link to rischolarship.org is included in our College Application Guide that was shared during senior classroom visits in the fall. A link to our College Application Guide has been on the parent newsletter all year and it is also on our guidance webpage,» she said.
RISLA is a non-profit quasi-state authority that has focused since 1981 on offering affordable higher education solutions and currently provides more than $70 million in loans.
However, RISLA doesn’t just provide loans, Kelley said, but also has a mission of helping families understand the complexities of financial aid. It also assists students - high school, undergraduate, graduate and older workers who return to college - in understanding the college planning process.
Often the help comes through RISLA’s college planning centers, located at the Warwick Mall and in an office in Lincoln. They had more than 16,000 visits last year from interested students and family members.
They provide information that can help families make informed and responsible borrowing choices for college, and assistance to students in jump-starting their careers, Kelley said.
Students should take care in selecting the best-fit college, which can reduce expenses associated with transferring to another institution or dropping out of college, he said, pointing out:
Students and parents should file for financial aid - regardless of their circumstances.
Students should pay for college with as many free money options, such as grants and scholarships, as possible.
If families need to borrow for college, they should fully understand their loan terms and borrow responsibly and within their means.
Students should pursue internships while in college, which have been proven to increase a student’s ability to land a full-time opportunity after graduation.
Students should know how to manage their finances, build a healthy credit history, and create a realistic budget.
In order to help Rhode Island residents cover tuition, reduce the need for college borrowing, and increase their knowledge of financial topics related to student lending, RISLA’s Knowledge for College Scholarship provides a chance for entrants to win scholarship funds while in their senior year of high school or any year of college.
“I think there are hundreds of fraternal organizations, families, environmental causes, preservation causes, where they would like to encourage young people to be involved. A scholarship, even a small one, is a good way of doing it,” said Kelley.
