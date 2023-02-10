WARWICK, R.I. — Rep. Seth Magaziner has had quite the introduction into national politics one month into his first term in Congress.
After submitting his Speaker of the House vote 15 times, Rhode Island’s former General Treasurer wasn’t sworn in until around 2 a.m. on a Saturday night.
“It’s a real honor to represent our state. It’s a responsibility I take very seriously,” Magaziner said. “It’s been an interesting start to the job, for sure. But so far it’s been a terrific experience. We’ve got a great staff in place, ready to serve the public out of our district office. And, I’m enjoying getting to know my new colleagues and looking for opportunities to deliver results for working people in Rhode Island.”
Through the weeks since succeeding retired representative James Langevin, Magaziner said he has been focused on committee work and using his time productively.
“Jim Langevin was a very effective member because he never forgot where he came from and who he represented,” Magaziner said. “He always maintained a strong connection to Rhode Island, and … knew that he was here in Washington to fight for the middle class of Rhode Island.”
Magaziner added, he believes Langevin “set a great example of fighting for the right thing,” and hopes to “continue such tradition,” while pushing for lower prescription drug and energy costs, more jobs — particularly in the manufacturing field — and high-quality education.
“Real core economic issues that will benefit working Rhode Islanders,” Magaziner said. “I think (Langevin) always stayed focused on those issues and I look forward to doing the same.”
Magaziner — who is the first millennial to represent Rhode Island in the U.S. Congress — said he wants to bring energy and perspective “that’s a little different from others before me.”
In addition to his priorities surrounding lowering costs and access to prescriptions, he is an advocate for protecting social security and Medicare and for a push to “start making (manufacturing) more stuff in America again.”
Whether it is Rhode Island politics or national politics, issues are the same, Magaziner said.
“Voters expect the same thing of us,” Magaziner said. “The voters expect us to work with anyone either in our own party or across party lines, to focus on the issues that impact working people.”
The difference, he added, is, because the federal government has significant resources, there’s opportunity to make a difference on a wider scale.
“It’s much easier for Congress to cap the cost of prescription drugs than for the state of Rhode Island to do it,” Magaziner said. “That’s really difficult to do at the state level and a lot easier to do at the federal level. The core issues are the same. But the opportunity for impact is more significant.”
The key to navigating through Congress, he said, lies within forming relationships with an array of different personalities.
“At the end of the day, people are people and as in any workplace, you’re most productive when you focus on building positive programs and proactive relationships,” Magaziner said.
At the same time — to remain consistently familiar with the needs of Rhode Islanders — he doesn’t want to stray too far from his “home base” for a long period of time.
“My schedule is designed to maximize the amount of time I spend in Rhode Island, not Washington,” Magaziner said. “Not only because I want to spend as much time as possible with my family, but also because I think it’ll make me a better member of Congress.”
Last week, Magaziner held a district office opening and constituent service open house in Warwick.
“The district office … this will be a place where people can call or come in person to get help with federal programs … if people are having a hard time navigating social security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, passports, immigration – we have a case staff, full-time in the Warwick office that will be available to help people navigate those issues.”
