SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Contemporary Theater Company’s Ninth Annual Wakefield Idol series kicked off a week ago with some budding talent on the stage and is bringing on more this week to find the best singer in the area.
Tonight, 12 more people will enter the competition, but like the nine last week they will be narrowed down to a smaller field by two judges whose ratings send them on to another round in this multi-week competition.
“It was just a really fun kick-off to the season,” said Tammy Brown, artistic director at The Contemporary Theater, which hosts the annual program each winter. “The audience was feeling it and the judges enjoyed being back,” she added.
The repertoire of the individual singers varied as might happen when no one wants to sound like everyone else. Yet, there also was another distinction among eight of the nine contestants.
Five were current South Kingstown High School students, another a recent SKHS graduate, another a nearby Prout High School student and even a young University of Rhode Island undergraduate.
That left Heidi Gudmundson, of Pawtucket, the only one a few decades older than all the others.
And with a brief introduction - “I’m not as young as everyone else here” - she let out “The Nearness of You” covered by Norah Jones.
It flowed in such a way that it drew the immediate interest of judges Chris Simpson — theater founder who started Wakefield Idol years ago — and Sarah Van Pelt, herself a singer and sister of Erika Van Pelt who had competed in the American Idol series.
“When I stepped out on that stage people made me feel welcome like I was a member of the family,” she said. Gudmundson also added that “the contest is secondary. It’s the experience. I love to sing.”
Others who moved to the next round of competition were Emily Babigian playing Elle Woods in this year’s SKHS production of “Legally Blonde,” as well as Alastair Hoffer, Aimee Clarke and Kaitlyn Swint all of SKHS.
In addition, Joey Fortune, of Prout High School, also moved into the next round.
Brown, who is an actor with exquisite performing abilities and a promotor of the arts with the same passion, gave a glimpse of what it takes to compete. It is not, as some might think, a cakewalk.
“It’s not just waking up there on the stage and singing,” she said. During the entire weekly competition that runs through the end of March anyone advanced to the next stage is compiling a list of 10 to 12 songs that they must sing — and perform — well.
The audience needs to feel the performer bring alive the message and story of the words carried by the melody and delivered in the intersecting pitch and tonal quality that captures the listener. There’s also the singers’ on-stage appearance, facial expressions and body movements all enhancing those few minutes into one moving and dynamic package.
“This is hard,” Brown said. “You are walking out to perform — perhaps even for the first time — in front of a hundred people or more, you are singing and you know you might get eliminated,” she added.
She said that judges see this as a learning opportunity for everyone and they are supportive in the comments about the many technical aspects as well as provide opportunities for improvements. They rate by points and those essentially lead to the elimination of some contestants in a ranking to advance held to about five or six individuals.
For the contestants, it’s their chance to hear praise and criticism while embracing vulnerability in their quest for Wakefield’s gold ring in this imitation of television’s “American Idol” series.
It is among the top five shows CTC produces annually and has the enduring attraction of “reality TV” in live theater. The production draws capacity crowds right up to the ending night for crowning a winner and runners-up.
