SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — She did it.
Elizabeth Beisel, the three-time Olympian swimmer and 2016 Team USA captain, fulfilled a promise she made to her father before his death that she would make the swim from the mainland to Block Island.
By realizing a profound goal that has a different meaning than the Olympic medals, Beisel also raised more than $135,000 to benefit cancer research in honor of her dad, Charles “Ted” Lyons Beisel, who died of pancreatic cancer in July.
Completing the 10.4-mile journey last Saturday was the culmination of Beisel’s childhood dream to swim to Block Island.
It didn’t turn out exactly as she had hoped for all those years.
“I envisioned my dad on the island waiting for me to finish with an ear-to-ear grin on his face — how proud he would be that I made it,” she said. “Sadly, he passed before I could make this swim, but he knew I was going to do it and that helped sustain him during his final months. I’ll never get to hug him again, but his fight wasn’t for nothing.”
After two postponements because of unfavorable weather, the third time was the charm for Beisel, who strode onto shore at Block Island 5 hours and 19 minutes after a cheering crowd of supporters watched her enter the water at the Ocean Mist – Ted Beisel’s favorite restaurant.
Her mom, Joannie, and brother, Danny, greeted Beisel with hugs as she exited the water after fighting through a finish-line riptide to make history as the first woman to swim from mainland Rhode Island to Block Island.
The open-water challenge, called Block Cancer, was a fundraiser for the nonprofit Swim Across America, which is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. Founded in 1987, Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million to support cancer research and clinical trials.
“Elizabeth has been supporting Swim Across America for many years, even before her father’s diagnosis, so this was our opportunity to support her,” CEO of Swim Across America Rob Butcher said. “Our cancer researchers will use the Block Cancer funds for science and patient care that will hopefully save someone’s life in the future.”
Longtime supporters were anxious to see North Kingstown native Beisel, 29, complete her swim.
They included her North Kingstown high school physical education teacher, Karen D’Abrosca, of Saunderstown. D’Abrosca waved an Olympic flag signed by Beisel while her dog, Lola, played at her feet on he Ocean Mist beachfront. They watched Beisel prepare to walk into the water and begin her swim.
“I’ve been a supporter of Liz since she was in elementary school, coming through the public school system,” she said. “This is so special because of the incredible person that she is, and accomplishing so many goals at such a young age. Outstanding goals. I can’t say enough of the quality of person she is.”
The on-water safety crew for Beisel’s swim included two veteran kayakers, two escort boats, Atlantic Shark Institute executive director Jon Dodd, Marathon Swimmers Federation observer and marathon swimmer Elaine Howley, SAA CEO Rob Butcher, Olympian Craig Beardsley, and family friends Jack Nichting and Stephanie Cotsonas.
Calm seas and warm air and water temperatures worked to her advantage for most of the swim, until that final riptide. But Beisel was focused on completing her dream.
She said she thought back to her father, and how his battle and the money raised by the Block Cancer swim would help to save lives.
“He is smiling knowing we helped give someone and their family the most precious gift of all – time,” she said.”
