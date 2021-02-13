NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Chief of Police Sean Corrigan has been sworn in as a member of the Executive Board of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association.
Corrigan, the Sergeant at Arms, and four other board members were sworn in as part of RIPCA’s annual meeting, held Jan. 19.
“I would like to congratulate those who were elected to RIPCA’s Executive Board to represent the membership for the next year,” RIPCA Executive Director Sidney Wordell said. “The newly sworn-in Executive Board members have many years of combined service in law enforcement and are dedicated to serving each of their communities. I look forward to working with these new members on the Executive Board and continuing to provide exemplary service to residents throughout Rhode Island.”
Corrigan was appointed to the Narragansett Police Department on Oct. 21, 1996. He then rose through the ranks of the department as a detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant and captain before being appointed as Chief of Police on May 2, 2016.
He also served as an interim town manager in Narragansett in 2019.
Corrigan holds a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Roger Williams University. He and his wife Marilyn of 24 years have one daughter, Makayla, and one son, Liam.
Some of the newly-elected members were sworn in during an in-person ceremony, while others attended remotely.
In addition to Corrigan, the following members were sworn in to RIPCA’s Executive Board:
Chief Richard Ramsay, West Greenwich Police, president; Col. Mark Knott, West Warwick Police, vice president; Chief Edward Mello, Jamestown Police, treasurer; Col. Michael Winquist, Cranston Police, secretary.
