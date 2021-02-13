Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.