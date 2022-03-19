The Kingston train station, the University of Rhode Island and Thundermist Health Center are among the dozens of beneficiaries of the new $1.5 trillion federal omnibus spending bill that just cleared passage in Congress.
President Joe Biden signed the measure into law Tuesday, with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., in attendance. Reed a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, helped craft the comprehensive spending package, which also funds the federal government through Sept. 30.
“This bill makes transformative investments and funds essential priorities for Rhode Island and working families everywhere,” Reed said. “I will continue to leverage my experience and seniority on the Appropriations Committee to deliver for Rhode Island and ensure the federal government meets the needs of all Rhode Islanders.”
URI will receive $1 million each for sustainable seafood research and plastics pollution studies.
The plastics problem has been a key issue lately in South Kingstown and Narragansett. In South Kingstown, a move is underway to ban the tiny so-called ‘nip’ plastic bottles of alcohol. Narragansett is proceeding to implement a ban on single-use plastic bags by retailers.
U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., secured a further $1.5 million to support staffing and technology needs at URI’s Blue Technology Center in Kingston. Funding will be used to buy 3-D printers, metal machining equipment, plastic injection molding machines, weaving machines and IT equipment.
“This is an exciting opportunity for URI to help lead Blue Economy activity in the state, attracting businesses and bolstering the important research and partnerships we are already building across the region,” URI President Marc Parlange said. “Thanks to Senator Whitehouse’s leadership and support, the university is now positioned to create a hub for blue tech activity that supports industry, small business, startups and under-served communities by providing incubator and work space, technical assistance, opportunities for partnerships and applied research.”
URI also plans to receive $250,000 for an On-Water Center of Excellence for Teaching and Research.
Another project that will affect visitors to URI and greater South County also is on the table. The federal bill will provide $2.5 million to expand parking and intermodal services at the Kingston train station.
Thundermist Health Center, which has had a location in Wakefield for two decades, stands to get $1.5 million to provide clinical care workforce development, plus $1.2 million for Crisis Intervention Team training for police.
The funding also helps local organizations – Whitehouse’s efforts produced $375,000 for the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce to establish an offshore wind career and technical program.
The massive bill also funds dozens of other organizations and government bodies that play a role in South County.
In one of the largest “earmarks” for Rhode Island, $75 million will be allocated toward construction of a new home port for Coast Guard offshore patrol cutters at Naval Station Newport.
More than 85 projects in Rhode Island are in line to receive $229 million in federal funds this year.
Notably, the bill also includes $13.6 billion in emergency funding to Ukraine, which is combating an invasion from Russia, and a long-sought re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act that was co-sponsored by Reed. The act provides federal resources to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. The new law strengthens the criminal justice response to domestic violence and expands support for survivors.
“I was pleased to work with elected officials and community leaders across the state to target their local needs,” Reed said. “These earmarks will help local governments and organizations with a variety of economic development, public health, and educational projects and priorities that will strengthen our communities.”
