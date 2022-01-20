PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Building more housing, directing grants to small businesses and expanding childcare topped the list of proposals to address “kitchen table issues” Gov. Dan McKee announced in his first State of the State address Tuesday night.
McKee previewed a plan to allocate $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act federal aid for “thousands” of new housing units, including affordable housing and workforce housing for middle-class families.
“Rhode Island has historically underinvested in housing,” McKee said. “Let’s leverage those dollars into as much housing as we possible can.”
McKee also plans to propose $50 million for down payment assistance to encourage homeownership and address disparities in homeownership rates by race and ethnicity.
“How can we expect our sons and daughters to stay in Rhode Island if they don’t have housing they can afford to live in?” McKee said.
Rhode Island received $1.1 billion in federal aid from ARPA, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March of last year. The General Assembly unanimously passed a spending bill earlier this month that directed an initial round of $119 million toward the governor’s policy priorities such as housing, childcare and small business support.
“These investments are down payments to strengthen our economic recovery,” McKee said of the plan.
McKee’s administration created “Rhode Island 2030,” a “working document” that considers allocating ARPA funds to achieve long-term policy goals, and continues to solicit public feedback on the plan.
Highlighted in both McKee’s address and the 2030 plan is continued support for small businesses. Building on the grant program established in April, McKee announced a separate small business article in his proposed budget that would permanently legalize alcohol to-go, reduce the corporate minimum tax to $375 and create a “taxpayer steward” position to help guide small businesses and individuals through the taxation process.
Rhode Island has over 106,000 small businesses, according to the most recent federal data. Small businesses employ just over half of the state’s workers.
“This small business budget article will provide our Rhode Island small businesses the breathing room they need by addressing antiquated policies, enacting common sense investments and expanding access to much needed capital,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said in a statement.
McKee also announced the creation of the “minority business support initiative,” with plans to direct $10 million in ARPA funds to support minority business owners and entrepreneurs. Racial minorities make up just over 8% of small business owners and 15% of small business employees, according to federal data.
Childcare and education were also the subject of several proposals McKee included in his address, among them a plan to expand Medicaid coverage to all Rhode Island children. The state’s current eligibility standard is based on families’ income level relative to the federal poverty level.
McKee’s budget proposal will also feature the Rhode Island Higher Ed Academy, which is expected to help more than 1,000 residents obtain postsecondary credentials or degrees. In particular, it targets people who delayed or were unable to complete postsecondary education due to the pandemic.
“Data from this pandemic and the 2008 recession show that people without postsecondary credentials are more likely to be economically impacted than those who do,” said Shannon Gilkey, commissioner on postsecondary education, in a statement. “Their underrepresentation in living wage jobs robs them of opportunities they deserve, and robs all of us from diverse, representative workplaces.”
While McKee hailed the state’s progress in returning to in-person school, House Minority Leader Blake Filippi – who gave the Republican rebuttal to McKee’s address – pointed to the state’s mask mandate as an example of “the hazard of perpetual executive rule.” Parents filed a legal challenge to the mandate in September, but Superior Court Associate Justice Jeffrey Lanphear upheld it in November.
“Our children, with near zero risk from Covid, are forced to mask their faces all day, at irreparable harm to their well-being, while many massless politicians have attended large gatherings,” said Filippi. “We’re supposed to sacrifice for our children, not the other way around.”
Filippi called for increased oversight by the General Assembly on the governor, as well as policies that shift power away from “entrenched special interests.”
This State of the State address was McKee’s first since taking office in March following former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s confirmation as U.S. secretary of commerce. McKee, the former mayor of Cumberland, gave special thanks to Rhode Island’s mayors and other municipal leaders for their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic; the flags of all 39 cities and towns were displayed around the House Chamber.
