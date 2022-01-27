NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Members of the public expressed their concerns and opinions over the planning process for the use of the $7.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds that the town of North Kingstown is in the process of allocating at the North Kingstown Town Council meeting Monday evening.
These funds must be spent by 2026 or they will be returned to the federal government according to Town Manager Ralph Mollis. At their last meeting, the town council asked that any members of the town who have any ideas for how some of that money could be used should make them known.
To this end the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce released a survey on their social media outlets for 72 hours, Executive Director Kristin Urbach said. In the three full days that the survey was available to the public it successfully gathered 77 responses.
“I think that we need to think about investing in the future of North Kingstown,” said business owner John Perrotti. “The recreational center and sidewalks are great for aesthetic purposes, but if we want to generate funds for the town we could do something like putting solar panels on all the municipal buildings. That makes sense, they’re facing the sun and can generate electricity that we can sell back to the grid.”
Citizens brought up concerns regarding sewer systems, needed work in the north end and the repair of sidewalks in Wickford as other concerns for which the money could be used. The town council has yet to make final decisions as to the use of the majority of the funds and seeks more input from the town in their next meeting on February 7.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis stressed that while final decisions on the money do not have to be made immediately, his department would like some direction as to how to direct a majority of the funds by the end of March if possible.
In his report as town manager, Mollis also took a moment to once again stress how important it is for home-owning residents to seek out information on and apply for the homestead exemption by March 15. Residents who are legal owners of a home on or before December 31 each year where that home is their main residence can apply for the exemption.
An amendment to competitive bidding guidelines was also discussed and approved during the meeting. The new revisions allow for a higher threshold for purchases requiring competitive bids to account for natural inflation over the years as the previous policy has become so restrictive.
“It’s been 30 years,” said Councilor Mary Brimer. “Even as conservative as I am and wanting to watch every dollar spent I would have to support this as it’s presented. It’s probably going to alleviate a lot of backlog.”
While supporting the update to the competitive bid policy, Brimer showed concern over amendments to policies regarding parks and recreational areas. Parks and Recreations Director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs said these changes are designed to update regulations by combining rules that were previously separately listed.
Brimer raised concerns over language that specifies people will not be able to legally carry guns or knives over three inches in town parks or playgrounds. Brimer said that cutting a birthday cake or cleaning a fish could easily cause someone to be in violation of the knife regulation and that those law abiding citizens who have performed the necessary requirements to receive permits to carry would be having their rights infringed upon.
“I think that we are getting in the lane of the state and that just because other municipalities have it in their language doesn’t mean it wasn’t an oversight or it wouldn’t be challenged in court,” Brimer said. “I’ve already been informed by a few residents in town that if this is passed tonight they will file an injunction.”
“That’s up to the council to determine whether or not it wants to include this language,” said Town Solicitor Matthew Callaghan Jr. “This is pretty common language in most ordinances throughout the state.”
Callaghan said that even in state parks residents are not allowed to carry firearms in playgrounds. He also said that recreation ordinances have not been amended in many years and these are attempts to bring them up to date.
The motion to amend the regulations failed to pass or be continued until a later meeting. Councilor Kerry McKay requested that Dumas-Gibbs take some time to address the concerns of the council and should they be able to rewrite the proposal to remove the contested language he would be willing to vote on it in the future though for now the motion remains denied.
The next meeting of the Town Council will be on February 7 at 7 p.m. Whether or not that meeting will take place over zoom is yet unknown as the governor’s current mandate only extends until February 4.
