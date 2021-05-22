SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Dorothy Verrecchia and Sylvester Cafoni flashed broad smiles as a parade of cars, fire trucks, police vehicles and military Humvees mark their special birthdays.
Family members decorated all makes of cars with colorful signs, and more than 60 residents of Brookdale South Bay senior living community enjoyed the action.
It’s not every day these milestones are reached, but Verrecchia said with some humor about marking her 102nd and watching the parade Saturday, “I feel more relaxed than I was at 97. I think I’ve finally finished growing up.”
Sylvester Cafoni sat nearby and by luck and strength turned 100 on May 12. It came just months after leaving hospice where fighting COVID had brought a bleak prognosis. In the bright sunlight of the late morning, the fully recovered man said he enjoyed seeing the many family members who came by with good wishes.
“To live a good and long life, avoid drugs” he said added with a chuckle, “keep active and live life like a teenager chasing girls.” He credited his recovery with “always being strong, I was an athlete. I built a good body, liked baseball and football and had good parents.”
This parade of nearly 40 minutes was the idea of Bethany Burke, the facility’s director of programs.
COVID-19 brought such a confining year, she said, for all the residents separated from family and friends that these two birthdays in mid-May, as restrictions start to lift, gave reason to celebrate these two residents and a return of being together.
Red, green, blue, white and many other colored balloons rose from ties to chairs of some of the residents watching. Others, in more frail health, came in wheelchairs and sat under a white tent to view the event.
Bubbles floated gracefully into the air from bubble machine behind Verrecchia and Cafoni.
A slight breeze cut into what could have been a hot morning. These folks who have only recently reunited with family members following months of lockdown orders clapped and waved to those driving by.
“It’s very exciting and it means a lot to the residents,” said Murph Carmody, who moved to Brookdale South Bay in Wakefield about a year ago.
Paul Cafoni stood by his father, pointing to various family members driving by, including one that yelled “Happy 100th birthday, papa.”
“We are so excited. He got through such a tough time with COVID and survived it,” his son said, getting teary and his voice trembling for a few seconds.
It was a fitting day for the elder Cafoni, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II, to be greeted on Saturday — National Armed Forces Day — by Humvees from the Rhode Island National Guard 169th Military Police Corps.
A young sergeant, Jeremy Young, walking in front of the vehicles. He stopped in front of Cafoni, saluted the 100-year-old Cafoni, and said, “Thank you for your service, sir” and then shook his hand.
Family members of Verrecchia cheered her on. Daughter Mary-Lois Galloway stood by.
“I think this is just fantastic,” she said, noting her mother’s words of wisdom during a lifetime together have been “Be yourself, be happy and be happy with yourself.”
Verrecchia is one of the oldest residents at the senior living complex as well as another special distinction in her life.
At 79 years old, she graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1998 with a bachelor of general studies degree, and major in psychology. She was a proud member of the Golden Key and Alpha Sigma Lambda honor societies.
“Everyone in my family was gone from the house and was well educated,” she said about going for her college degree in her 70s, “and here I was with just the same as before the children came along. “
While college required hard work, “I loved every minute of it,” she added. She and her late husband, Tom, a long-time community college professor, also established an endowment for URI continuing education students.
“I love people, even the ones I can’t stand,” said Verrecchia. “I always try to find something in them that calls out to me.”
When the circling cars stopped coming by and the parade ended, heads of those seated turned to see if any holdovers remained. The still bright morning light showed their wide smiles.
“It’s just awesome. No words,” said receptionist Paula Thayer. “They’ve been through a lot. No families, they couldn’t hug ‘em, kiss ‘em. We did it, though, to let each and every one of them know how special they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.