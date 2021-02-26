SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Joe “Tiger” Patrick knows for sure the VFW’s food box is important to at least one indigent, sickly and out-of-work man — who also lives in a tent in the woods.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post’s “Mickey Box,” as the roadside food box is known, on High Street is for this homeless man like a grocery store because every day is a day of need.
The man, whose shame made him plead to remain unidentified during a recent interview, said “I appreciate that they have it and it makes me feel good. It also makes me feel good that other people to have it, too.”
He broke into sobs when talking about others and said he saw a reflection of himself in their plight as well.
He is one of scores of people using this small and nearly three-foot-by-three-foot sized food pantry. VFW Post 916 keeps it stocked daily, said Patrick, post commander and organizer of the VFW’s efforts to help those in need.
Roadside Food Pantries
These small-sized pantries outside the VFW as well pop-up ones and mobile centers are found around the United States to help distressed families. In South Kingstown alone and with a population of just over 30,000, about 8% fall into federal poverty threshold estimates, according to Town Manager Robert Zarnetske.
In 2020, in the United States, the poverty threshold for a single person under 65 was an annual income of $12,760 and the threshold for a family of four, including two children, was $26,200.
Mixed in with this problem of needing assistance, according to Zarnetske, are also people siphoning off their retirement savings and getting increasingly strapped by necessary expenses they cannot avoid.
Both the local and the national economy still feel the tight grip of an unending pandemic that has killed both people and jobs.
“We have many people using it all the time and we even ran out recently” of food and some clothing the post offers as well, Patrick said, adding he put out a “bat signal” when that happened.
He likens his use of social media and phone calls to supporting individuals to the illuminating emblem signaling distress in comic books and on television summoning superhero Batman.
“And we got all kinds of donations and now have enough food for at least a month, but we can always use more,” he added.
Those Helped and Helping
Terri Longworth of South Kingstown brings food and other supplies to the roadside pantry and also uses other pantries around town for herself and children.
She lost her job a while ago and is having a tough time finding another. COVID-19 and its sickening effect on the economy aren’t helping her cause.
She balances a number of part-time — if they can be call that — jobs, including occasional overnight care for an elderly person, substitute teaching, driving for a food delivery service and food shopping for Instacart.
“Honestly, the pantries have helped me immensely being really unemployed from a full-time job right now,” said the single mother of a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old.
“It helps to keep myself and my kids fed, and what doesn’t go to groceries, goes to heat and electric,” Longworth added.
Gene Lowell, also of South Kingstown, had similar sentiments.
“I’m in the predicament as anyone else who needs to use the pantry,” he said. Like Longworth, he also contributes to pantries food he doesn’t use from pre-packaged bags given at some outlets.
Lowell said that some newly unemployed people like the VFW’s Mickey Box because it’s outside away from more frequently visited pantries. In those sites they might be recognized and “people are feeling pretty bad about themselves early on,” he added.
Accompanying Mickey is the Minnie Box – named after sweetheart of Mickey Mouse – and it has free books. Sometimes between the two boxes is a strung a line with hanging plastic bags filled with gloves, scarves and hats, said the VFW’s Patrick.
Those, too, have found welcomes users during this cold and snowy February, he said.
Patrick said that he proposed the names Minnie and Mickey boxes because of his collection of Mickey and Minnie Mouse memorabilia.
“Every room of my house has Mickey or Minnie figurines of various ages in it. They are like a good luck charm. Sadly, every time we glue a Mickey or Minnie figurine on the boxes, they are gone within a week,” he said.
More importantly, the cartoon images also give the distribution boxes a happy, if also warm, sense that some cares about them and wants to make them happy in some way, he said.
Perhaps coming before long, he said, will be a “Pluto Box” in honor of Pluto, Mickey Mouse’s pet dog first introduced in the 1930s. It will offer food for pets in need, Patrick said.
“Our goal is to help everyone in the many ways we can,” he said.
