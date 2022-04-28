NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A former North Kingstown High School student and his father have filed a lawsuit against various school officials for allowing alleged misconduct by a former coach who did “fat testing” on naked student-athletes.
The suit filed last week asks for unspecified damages. It follows the North Kingstown School Committee’s own report pointing to reported misconduct by former coach Aaron Thomas alleged to have done these tests on hundreds of students.
The suit alleges that “from at least as far back as the mid-90’s” the school district failed to provide training to coaches to prevent “a known risk of harm — specifically including inappropriate conduct and exploitation…”
In the suit, the former student — identified only as John Doe 42 — said that in November of 2015, while attending North Kingstown High School, was asked to stand in front of Thomas, remove his clothing while Thomas placed his own head within 12-15 inches of the John Doe 42’s genitals.
“John Doe 42 was then inappropriately touched by Thomas, who placed his hands within inches of the boy’s genitals,” the suit alleges.
“As a result of the foregoing harmful and offensive touching, abuse of the coach’s position and exploitation of the child, John Doe 42 sustained emotional distress and mental suffering, requiring mental health counseling,” it maintained.
The suit further claims that John Doe 42’s “embarrassment and shame about the foregoing was such that he could not disclose these events to his father for years.”
The father, also not named, claims that his son’s feelings about the incident affected their relationship. The suit, however, did not describe the effects other than to say the father was “deprived of the minor plaintiff’s society and companionship.”
“Steeped in a culture that prioritized loyalty to the school and athletic success over the safety of children,” the suit said the school officials, coaches and teachers “marginalized” complaining parents and students.
“(They) were not only not warned about the utter lack of professional boundaries, but swept into ‘going along’ with practices that were grossly inconsistent with appropriate professional standards, yet passed off as routine,” the suit alleges.
The school committee’s recent report put blame on an athletic department that was “independent of and siloed from direct management and oversight” and on top district administrators negligent in holding staff accountable.
It also put a spotlight on other staff members who also failed in their principle duties to keep students away from harm and failure to recognize the potential harm from former and now-fired coach Aaron Thomas.
It painted a picture of how school officials thought so highly of Thomas that it was near impossible for him to show the brazen sexually suggestive conduct he did. It paints Thomas as a master at deceiving school officials.
“I conclude that Mr. Thomas deliberately concealed his conduct from those in a position of authority,” wrote attorney Matthew Oliverio who the school committee requested to investigate school officials and Thomas in the aim of determining the circumstances that allowed naked and partially-clothed “fat testing” to occur.
“…Equally clear in my mind is that because of the level of trust and respect that all the work colleagues placed in Aaron Thomas, including close faculty and coaching associates, their blind allegiance to him allowed Mr. Thomas to evade scrutiny of his inappropriate conduct,” the attorney wrote in the report.
The report led to the resignations of former School Superintendent Philip Auger and former Assistant Superintendent Denise Manciari, who was high school assistant principal and then principal from 2014 To 2019, and then assistant schools superintendent from 2019 until her recent retirement.
Along with Auger and Manciari, the suit also names James Lathrop, town finance director, Philip Thornton, former school superintendent, Gerald Foley, former North Kingstown High School principal, and former high school athletic directors Keith Kenyon and Howard Hague.
Thomas has not been charged by police in connection with this matter. However, various state police, state attorney general and federal civil rights investigations are underway to examine whether Thomas violated any state and federal laws pertaining to sexual harassment and intimidation.
Greg Blasbalg, who is named in the suit along with the other school committee members as well as former school officials, would not comment directly on its merits.
“The North Kingstown School Department and School Committee are aware of the lawsuit filed,” he said. “Both the School Department and School Committee are cooperating with all investigations and will not have any further comment relative to the lawsuit or the investigation until such time as the investigations are complete.”
Greg Mancini, town council president, said he is also reviewing the suit because of the potential impact of its request for a financial judgment against the town as well as the council’s own investigation underway by former Superior Court Judge Susan E. McGuirl.
The town council in November hired retired the former judge to do an independent review of various investigations into any inappropriate behavior by Thomas and school officials, teachers and administrators.
