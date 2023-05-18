SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee held its sixth Speaker Series lecture last week as Jessica Wilson, a local history librarian from the South Kingstown Public Library with over 20 years of experience, reviewed the origins of the town’s historic buildings, memorials, and monuments.
Wilson opened her discussion with a mention of a spot in front of the University of Rhode Island’s library at the middle of campus that commemorates the original residents of South Kingstown.
“If you walk to the library, there’s a little plaza in front of the library and there’s a big stone monolith there,” Wilson said. “And there are words on the monolith, in the Narragansett language. And, that monolith was put there to acknowledge that the Narragansetts were here before everything else we know today. And are still here.”
The monolith has been there since 1994, Wilson said.
“When you start looking in South Kingstown, for memorials, monuments and starred buildings, it develops that there are way more than you thought there were,” Wilson said.
Wilson did not speak on every historic building — focusing instead on “publicly viewable” sites in town.
“I know there are lots of historic homes and other buildings that are privately owned that people live in and I did not focus on those,” Wilson said.
On Middlebridge Road, just as one is leaving South Kingstown over the bridge into Narragansett, there is a stone behind a chain-linked fence that references a garrison, which stood back in 1675.
“It was a trade post … and it was also a fortification source,” Wilson said.
The garrison was burned down around the time of King Philip’s War’s Great Swamp Massacre, Wilson added.
West of URI, the Great Swamp, which is “not terribly well marked” can be accessed at the intersection of Route 2 and 38.
There, there is a stone monument dedicated in 1906. Around it, are four stones. There is one for the fallen Narragansetts and one for each of the armies of the English colonizers. The Narragansett Tribe was involved, to defend its land, Wilson said.
“There were really two things that were going on,” Wilson said. “The people who already lived here when the Europeans started arriving mounted a resistance to what you might call encroachment on their territory. That was happening at quite a rapid pace between the 1630s and 1675. And there was also fighting among the English colonies themselves over who was going to control this area of Southern New England.”
During the Civil War, the carnage hit South Kingstown hard, Wilson said, as almost 25% of its residents who signed up to fight were killed in battle. A Rhode Island banker, General Isaac Peace Rodman, led a company of men in 1861 from Kingston Village to the railroad station, Wilson said.
To honor Rodman, there is a grant memorial on private property in the Rodman Family Cemetery, Wilson said.
There is also a brass installation at Town Hall that lists Rodman’s name and the men who marched to war with him, Wilson said.
It took some time to get a monument built in town, as fundraising was a slow process due to lagging economics. In 1886, a sizable memorial made of granite was dedicated at Riverside Cemetery.
Wilson referenced the role that the Hazard family had in building some of South Kingstown’s most recognizable landmarks.
Through its manufacturing of slave cloth to plantations, the Hazards benefitted financially from slavery and had the means necessary to fund many of the town’s buildings that stand today, as covered by the Steering Committee’s March 16 speaker, Betty Cotter, when she spoke about the life of Caroline Hazard.
“Quite a few of the buildings I’m telling you about were donated by members of the Hazard family who owned the Peace Dale manufacturing company and the mill, right across the street of the Peace Dale Library,” Wilson said. “People will say, ‘the Hazards built South Kingstown’ … part of my job is to pull that apart.”
Rowland Hazard bought into mills that already existed in Peace Dale. His son, Rowland Gibson Hazard and his brother, Isaac, “took that business and ran with it,” Wilson said, expanding it into an enterprise.
“They had the community spirit, and they made enough money that they had money left over to build these buildings and donate them to the town,” Wilson said.
The next Speaker Series talk will be held on June 8 at South Kingstown High School, where Jody Boucher, Regional Publisher of Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers will talk about the history of the Narragansett Times.
