SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council unanimously approved the removal of the $125 million re-construction of the high school item from November’s referendum ballot Monday evening.
Town Manager James Manni during his report to the council at the regular meeting said the School Building Committee found that the estimated cost for construction toward a proposed new high school has “increased substantially, from $125 million – that was estimated to $147 million and now up to $150 million.”
Manni added the council would need to consider whether it wanted to put the referendum up for a vote on Nov. 7, for a $125 million bond, or put it on hold.
Prior to the vote, Councilor Deborah Bergner said she would like to hold a work session with the school committee “as soon as possible.”
Chris Spiegel, Senior Project Manager for LeftField Project Management, said the contractor out of Boston ran a due diligence analysis and “doesn’t want to end up in” a scenario where the project is “in the ground” and there isn’t enough money to complete the project.
Spiegel added an Independent Third-Party Cost Estimate, recognized by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) as a “trusted vendor” for the work, found that a new school, with an athletic center and large auditorium, “would come in at approximately $151 million … a $26 million difference between the $125 million bond” that is scheduled to be sent to referendum.
Spiegel said, through working with South Kingstown Finance Director Brian Silvia, it was concluded that estimated numbers for a $125 million project would come in at a five-year average levy increase of 1.15%, a five-year total taxpayer cost of $280, and an average annual taxpayer cost of $56.03.
For a $150 million bond, there would be a 1.59% average levy increase, a $393 total taxpayer cost over five years, and an average annual taxpayer cost of $78.63.
“To proceed with the larger project, the current $125 million, we do not believe is enough to get you that project that has been discussed, that everyone seems to be 100% behind,” Spiegel said, adding that because construction industry prices are not expected to deflate to pre-pandemic numbers, cost containment for a $125 million project “is not seen in the numbers.”
Councilor Patricia Alley was displeased with the information presented to the council.
“How did we have an estimate of $1.2 million to take down the old school and in reality, the cost was $5 million?” Alley asked the contractors. “I also would like to know how we didn’t include $2.6 million in project management … the time to do this in-depth analysis was before we’ve been on this gardened path, the last year-and-a-half. Because that, to me, that is absolutely unfathomable how it went from $1.2 million to $5 million.”
Addressing Philip Conte, of StudioJAED, the architect for the project, Alley added she was upset with how soft costs hadn’t been included, decrying, “You said you felt like it was going to be OK, feelings are not what we’re going for. We need facts.”
“I questioned you about the cost, every single time you appeared before the council and you always assured me, we were good,” Alley said. “I feel very deceived … You told us that renovating the old school would be so much more expensive.”
Council President Rory McEntee asked Conte if he could have predicted there being an increase to the $125 million cost six months ago.
“At that meeting (six months ago) I did not know what it would take to close that $15 million gap,” Conte said. “I thought it was manageable just based on square-footage. It’s not.”
Spiegel added, there will likely be a deletion of 10,000 square feet from the initially projected 150,000 square feet plan.
“Absolutely everything that the program requires — ‘what is the square footage?’” Spiegel said. “Get rid of any fluff … is that 150,000 square feet or 140,000 square feet? We moved it to 140,000 square feet.”
Spiegel claimed although the smaller building would cost the town $26 million more, he believes it would be a “more efficient” structure.
