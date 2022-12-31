This weekend marks the end of 2022, a year defined in many ways by inflation around the country, which was felt locally in the form of higher costs of living for everyday items like groceries, gas, clothing, healthcare and rent. As we prepare for the new year, what do you think will be the biggest news story to impact your town in 2023? Will it continue to be inflation and rising costs? Will it be the ever-present issue of housing and affordable housing? Will it be your town's education system? Or perhaps it will be something unknown? Let us know your predictions in this week's poll question below.

You voted: