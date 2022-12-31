NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Beginning next week a ban starts on the general use of plastic bags for customers to carry their goods or food from local businesses in Narragansett.
The goal is essentially simple — to encourage the use of reusable bags or paper bags.
“It’s an important and long-overdue ordinance in Narragansett,” Conservation Commission member Brian Wagner said in a previous interview.
Neighboring communities like South Kingstown already have such ordinances in place. Plastic bag bans stem from concern about they are a major contaminant in recycling facilities, waterways, roadways, and the environment in general.
North Kingstown earlier this year reminded businesses about the ban when pandemic-related shortages of paper bags led the town to give temporary permission to use plastic bags again.
Plastic-bag bans, though, come with some serious debate about their pros and cons. A waste industry analyst of the collection and disposal of refuse, Dumpsters.com, outlined some of the competing issues involved in bans.
The problems with plastic bags include assertions that they contaminate food sources, such as fish and other food from oceans, rivers and lakes, according to the website.
Those in favor of banning plastic bags argue that it would be one of the most effective ways to reduce the volume of plastic waste in the ocean.
It would have major health benefits for both sea life and humans, according to this industry analyst.
Other issues with plastic bags include the decomposition time of 1,000 years or more and that plastic bags are difficult to recycle.
On the other hand, Dumpsters.com said, there are some favorable viewpoints about using plastic bags.
For example, plastic bag production is more environmentally friendly and the plastic industry employs one million Americans. Banning them universally could hurt employment.
In addition, fabric bags can be quick to absorb messes, leading to undesirable odors and the potential for bacteria growth.
A joint study at the University of Arizona and Loma Linda University in California discovered the presence of coliform bacteria in 51% of the 84 reusable grocery bags tested, with E. coli present in 8%. Plastic Bags Reduce Food Safety Risks.
The Narragansett Ban
The ban in Narragansett works this way:
No business establishment doing business in the Town of Narragansett shall provide or make available to customers any plastic carryout bag (either complementary or for a fee) to members of the public for any sales transaction or other use.
All business establishments that provide plastic barrier bags or double-opening bags shall offer a recycling opportunity onsite for the recycling of any plastic bags or clean plastic bag film by current laws, and as defined by the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation RESTORE program.
Nothing in this section shall preclude business establishments from making reusable bags or recyclable paper bags, as defined herein, available to customers, by sale or otherwise.
No business establishment shall prohibit customers from bringing carryout bags (of any type) into a business for their personal use instead of bags sold or provided by the establishment.
No person shall distribute plastic carryout bags at any Town facility, Town-managed concession, Town-sponsored event, or Town-permitted event unless authorized.
There are some exceptions. These include reusable bags, plastic barrier bags; double opening bags; newspaper bags; door-hanger bags; packages of bags sold at retail and intended for consumer use as trash bags, yard waste bags, animal waste bags or similar uses.
In addition, the exceptions also include bags provided by pharmacists or veterinarians to contain prescription drugs or other medical necessities, provided that the bags are recyclable within the state’s recycling program.
Bags used by organizations recognized as charitable enterprises under the federal tax code would also be allowed. Some hardship instances that block compliance with the new regulations will be considered for alternative temporary approaches.
All paper carryout bags provided to customers by any commercial establishment or restaurant must be recyclable paper bags and businesses or restaurants that provide paper carryout bags to customers may charge 10 cents per bag, but that is discretionary.
The new regulations also come with penalties for those violating them.
For the first offense, a business will be given a warning letter with a copy of the ordinance and require compliance within 28 days. Failure to comply or being found in violation a second time would result in the business facing a $250 fine.
For three or more offenses, businesses face a $500 fine and each day that the violation continues separate violations will pile up and the business owner will be required to appear in municipal court.
Any businesses with multiple violations also could face revocation of any municipal license or permission to operate.
