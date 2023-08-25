SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Planning Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the permitting and development of a plot on Ministerial Road, recommending “favorable action” on zoning maps and text amendments, for the town to use it as a site for a new medical service facility.
The item was referred to the board by the Town Council.
“The town … entered into a purchasing sales agreement with South County Land Trust. They exercised that purchasing sales agreement and the town purchased about a one acre piece of land,” Town Planner James Rabbitt said. “The intent of that purchase is to construct an emergency service building there to have two ambulances, administrative offices, as well as sleeping corridors for four staff members who will be responsible for operating those two vehicles.”
Rabbitt added, once the building is constructed, the remaining acreage will go back to the Land Trust for their use.
This will mark one new government institutional zone (GI-1), Rabbitt said.
Officials said, the Land Trust and town agreed on a $10,000 transaction for the plot on Ministerial Road, due to its small size and location.
“This will not be designed as your standard municipal fire house or EMS building,” Rabbitt said. “It is designed to look and feel like a residential structure within the neighborhood. There are discussions ongoing with the Land Trust about adding landscaping on their behalf as well as potentially long-term adding of the one rock-wall structure in front of the entire frontage along Ministerial Road.”
Officials added that emergency vehicles will not be leaving the building with lights and sirens, due to the low traffic setting.
The acreage is approximately 40,000 square feet. The remaining acreage is projected to be around one-third or half of that, on the southern side. The town planner added there are multiple zones of this type throughout town.
“It is standard practice on occasion to create a zone for one specific use that is related to the municipality,” Rabbitt said. “We’re not doing this for a Burger King or a McDonalds or a Home Depot, we’re doing this for municipal purposes.”
In other business, the planning board took up a request from the Town Council to review and recommend zoning ordinance and map amendments to align the town’s medical marijuana regulations with its recreational cannabis regulations.
The five existing medical marijuana overlay districts include four in the center of town, and one in West Kingston. West Kingston is currently the only location in town that can execute cultivation.
When the council passed a recreational marijuana motion for cultivation, the northeast side of the railroad and northeast of Route 138 and the turf fields, were eliminated.
“The proposed change there would be to not allow it in the northeast quadrant of the industrial zone,” Rabbitt said.
The council eliminated the southwest side of Route 108 for consideration for recreation. Recreational testing and manufacturing are allowed at the Peace Dale mills. The council eliminated the bowling alley area piece from the highway and eliminated some acres on the northside, behind Shaw’s. The entire easterly side of Old Tower Hill Road was eliminated for recreational and medical marijuana retail sale consideration, due to the residential nature of the street’s southern portion, Rabbitt said.
The council in March unanimously approved the adoption of proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinance, to designate specific areas in town for the sale, cultivation, or manufacturing of recreational marijuana.
Residents have spoken extensively at the council’s regular meetings to voice their concerns about medical marijuana being a prominent feature in town — as many fear a rise in impaired driving, increased traffic, and the product’s smell.
Originally, there were six areas associated with proposed map amendments. These pertained to industrial and retail areas.
In the fixes that the council approved back in March, there were no retail sales allowed in the proposed zone at Fairgrounds Road, the old industrial complex, and Peace Dale’s manufacturing facility area.
The area of High Street, just north of Main Street is to only be associated with manufacturing and testing.
The Old Tower Road area was proposed as an overlay.
