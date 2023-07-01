NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett High School Principal Daniel Warner — as is routine for educators — has plans for the summer.
He’s heading to Ireland to see a Notre Dame/Navy football game at the end of August, before spending some time in Scotland with his longtime friend, Dan Wagner.
This time around, Warner’s free time will extend far beyond the point when he’s used to returning to the district that he’s called his place of work for over two decades.
July 10 will be Warner’s last in the Narragansett School district. He will retire after 20 school years of service as the school’s principal.
“Everybody uses the term bittersweet, and I’ve been so blessed working at Narragansett High School,” Warner said. “I’m gonna miss the kids, and the faculty, and the parents — it’s a great community. I am gonna miss that, but I’m looking forward to doing something different. It’s been a little weird, but it’s been nice.”
Prior to his time working in South County, he lived in Colorado, following his collegiate studies at Penn State. There, he worked in the Greeley school district, before being hired as athletic director at the Laboratory School at the University of Northern Colorado.
Warner returned home to Rhode Island and began his administrative career in Narragansett in 1999, as assistant principal, before becoming principal in September 2004.
Warner said Narragansett’s hands-on approach is what makes the district particularly special.
“We make connections with families and parents, and that means such a great deal,” he said. “And kids respond to that. We have issues like all other schools, but we have structures in place where kids have adults to chat with … It does have a community feel.”
Warner is stepping away to wind down and play some golf — and to spend more time with his wife Lisa and son Eamon.
Warner was born and raised in Newport to his parents, George and Mary, and is a graduate of Rogers High School. His father served Newport for 30 years as a policeman.
Warner jumped on the education path through assisting his community.
“When I was in college, I had started in business and me and couple buddies coached Little League in Newport,” he said, “I think that’s when it really hit me that I really enjoyed working with kids and that kind of started it.”
A popular talking point revolving around the education field is the belief that teaching children has become increasingly difficult. Warner weighed in on that theory.
‘The kids haven’t changed,” Warner said. “We ask a lot more of teachers. But the kids, they still need our love and our compassion. And our support, our appreciation. They still need all of those things. And if you’re into that, this is such a fulfilling profession.”
Warner added he believes the need for teachers in children’s lives hasn’t changed.
“We need to pay more attention to our teachers than we have in the past, because it’s been difficult for them — and outside influences make it more and more difficult,” Warner said. “The kids are the same. The kids are gonna make mistakes and they’re gonna disappoint us and they’re going to do things and we’re gonna scratch our heads and wonder why. But they’ve been doing that for years. They always do that because that’s developmentally appropriate. They’re coming into their own — especially in high school.”
Warner said that, in teaching and school administrative work, the feeling of giving back comes to you ... in time.
“You always get that years later,” he said. “You don’t get the kudos and the thank yous. I mean, you get some of that, in the moment. But usually, kids will come back to you and say ‘Hey, you meant a lot to me and thank you.’ And so, getting those types of kudos is great.”
