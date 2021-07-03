Building is booming in South County.
In some areas of Rhode Island and the nation, recent increases in the price of lumber and other building materials have slowed or stopped construction projects – but not so in South County, local builders say. Several interviewed by The Independent this week said that they most homeowners are continuing ahead with planned building or remodeling projects regardless of the cost increases.
“There are some people putting things off, but not many,” said Mike Virgilio, owner of Virgilio Builders in Narragansett. “I think everybody is aware (of rising cost issues) before calling,” he added.
Jeff Sweenor, owner of Sweenor Builders, reported that he’s seen no delays in projects and remodeling, including new home construction and work on historic homes.
“We’re busy right through 2022,” he said, but added with a wry understanding that “nobody is happy” about the rising costs coming to construction projects because of lumber costs.
However, a pause has occurred in other parts of the state according to John Macantonio, Vice President of the Rhode Island Builders Association.
“I can attest that it has certainly put many projects on pause and has caused canceled projects, contract issues, and reduced speculative building,” he said about the overall picture of construction in the state.
The Rising Costs
An ongoing housing boom has driven up demand for lumber this year, even as the pandemic idled some mills. Lumber futures surged to new heights, peaking at more than $1,600 per thousand board feet in early May, according to a New York Times analysis.
But since then, the prices of those same plywood sheets and pressure-treated planks have tumbled, as mills restarted or ramped up production and some customers put off their purchases until prices came down.
Lumber prices in the futures market, for example, are down more than 45 percent from their peak, slipping below $1,000 for the first time in months. That’s still high — from 2009 to 2019, prices averaged less than $400 per thousand board feet — but the sell-off has been gaining momentum over the last few weeks, according to The Times.
However, lumber prices remain far above pre-pandemic levels, an increase driven in part by strong housing demand and the abundance of home improvement projects during the pandemic. The higher-than-normal prices are among a wide range of supply chain complications that have cropped up as the economy picks up steam, The Times, building associations and builders have reported.
Local builders, including Sweenor and Virgilio, said they estimate these kinds of increases have added 25% to 30% to construction or remodeling costs.
With building of a new home, such as one that might cost $300,000, an additional $30,000 to $40,000 has been added for increased costs for all kinds of materials, according to Marcantonio.
Sweenor said that the items affected change frequently.
“One day it’s paint, the next week it’s roof shingles. There’s no rhyme or reason for it,” he added. He said that his company has started ordering materials much farther in advance to help ensure they arrive when needed.
Virgilio said the he’s even seeing customers get prices for materials themselves and experienced the same issue as Sweenor with rapidly changing availability and pricing on materials.
Marcantonio from the R.I. Builders Association said, “Many builders have tried to substitute materials but with little success and although lumber and plywood was the most effected, everything from windows to wire to siding to roofing have all has issues getting back to pre-covid availability and pricing.”
Lumber, however, “was the one with the exponential cost issues,” he added,
Return to Pre-Covid Prices
Builders interviewed said that they expected the prices to remain above those before the pandemic as long as demand remains high.
Delays in factory production and shipping certainly plays a strong role in creating scarcity and driving up prices, they said, but also observed that in recent weeks prices have begun to drop with increased availability.
Take the framing lumber as an example. All said that prices are dropping from the high of $1,500 six months ago, but expect it to level at about $1,000 for 1,000 of board feet.
“I believe once the production and distribution issues are resolved and come into balance with an adjusted demand side, things will stabilize,” Marcantonio said.
“As to what that means for prices, I don’t think you will see $4 studs again but the $10 stud and $100 dollar plywood is not sustainable. The issue now is working through the inventory in the system,” he said.
Sweenor agreed. “We are close to being tolerable, but we’re not there yet.”
South County Projects
According to recently provided numbers on permits issued, three local towns all saw permits jump higher this spring compared to last year when the state plunged deeper into the grips of the paralyzing pandemic.
Narragansett this year led the way with a 92% increase, followed by South Kingstown with 62% and North Kingstown showed a 39% upward trend over the previous April.
Even when reviewing pre-pandemic numbers for April 2019, last month’s permits exceeded those issued by 32% in Narragansett, 25% in South Kingstown and 12% in North Kingstown.
In April alone the total number of building permits issued in the three towns was nearly 400 for new projects.
Wayne Pimental, Narragansett’s building and zoning official, has expressed his surprise at the numbers.
“I must admit, that myself and other building officials around the state anticipated a slowdown in construction when the pandemic hit last year. Businesses were closing, and it was assumed that building would also be affected,” Pimental said in a previous interview.
“It has been the complete opposite,” he added.
