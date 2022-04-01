SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On October 12, 2001, Joan Gardiner had a car crash on Route 2 in Richmond that changed the direction of her life.
“I saw a medical report from a neuropsychologist and it mentioned my GCS score was a 3 before intubation, which is when I first arrived at Rhode Island Hospital, and explains the severe designation,” said Gardiner, a South Kingstown resident.
She referred to the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). These tests measure eye opening, verbal response and motor response, with scores ranging from 3 to 8 for a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).
“In the Blink of an Eye,” Gardiner tells story of her recovery after a flatbed truck crossed the center line and hit the front left side of her minivan. She was transported by a med-flight helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital where she was diagnosed with the TBI.
“I lost the deltoid muscle in my left arm and needed a partial shoulder replacement. That was difficult, but harder still was that I had a traumatic brain injury,” she told The Independent about the diagnosis that would last a lifetime.
“It is because of my brain injury and recovery, I decided to take pen in hand—or more appropriately, fingers to keyboard—and write this book,” she said simply.
Being a TBI Survivor
It is a book about a TBI survivor living everyday with the various cognitive and other issues that come from an injury that each year affects an
estimated 1.5 million Americans.
As a consequence of these injuries, 230,000 people are hospitalized and survive, 50,000 people die and 80,000 to 90,000 people experience the onset of long-term disability, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the risk of having a TBI is substantial among all age groups, this risk is highest among adolescents, young adults, and persons older than 75 years. The risk of TBI among males is twice the risk among females.
The major causes of TBI are motor vehicle crashes – the leading cause of TBI resulting in hospitalization. Violence, especially suicidal behavior and assaults that involve firearms are the leading cause of TBI-related death.
Falls are the leading cause of TBI among the elderly. These injuries have both short-term and long-term effects on individuals, their families, and society and their financial cost is enormous.
According to one study, the annual economic burden in the United States was approximately $37.8 billion in 1985.
For the estimated 5.3 million Americans who live with a TBI-related disability, the financial cost is only part of the burden. The long-term impairments and disabilities associated with TBI are grave and the full human cost is incalculable.
Because these disabilities are not readily apparent to the public – unlike a broken leg, for example – TBI is referred to as the invisible epidemic.
These disabilities, arising from cognitive, emotional, sensory, and motor impairments, often permanently alter a person’s vocational aspirations and have profound effects on social and family relationships.
Gardiner in her book reviews the key issues around TBIs and how a person suffering from one can learn to cope with the affliction. She also joined the board of the Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island (BIARI).
“After listening to other survivors speak about their experiences, I mentioned to my neurologist, who was also a board member at the time, that survivors tell us a lot about their injuries but not much about how they recovered,” she said.
“So in March 2007, I was invited to speak at the Rhode Island conference and related what I felt was important to my recovery. That speech is the basis for the book,” she said.
Cynthia F. Davidson of Hope Valley and author of ”The Importance of Paris” wrote an forward that revealed her friend’s insight about the strength required in healing some parts of the brain.
“After a truck hit her car, this mother of three young children was left in a coma, with severe wounds, and a traumatic brain injury. The road to recovery was long and bumpy, but she beat the odds,” Davidson wrote.
“In this book, she details what the rest of us need to know in case we, or someone we love, ever has to face similar challenges that may require the same degrees of grit, grace, and tenacity that powered her back to blessed normalcy,” she said.
Davidson also pointed that the book tells the story of a journey that included many people helping.
“But Joan wants you to know no one can accomplish what she did, alone. And that’s the best part of her story. I am not her doctor, therapist or a relative, although I hope she counts me among her staunch allies,” she said.
Gardiner said that the allies helping now are those spreading the word about her book and the hope of recovery. She also said that she still have lingering issues.
“I tend to be very compulsive and finding the right words when talking can be very difficult. My sense of smell has not completely improved either. I had a lot more cognitive difficulties the first year after my accident but have improved significantly,” she said,
“That is what my book is about: What I feel were the important factors to my recovery,” she said about this personal testimonial.
Davidson said, “She goes from being the wounded one, in need of all kinds of assistance, to the one most capable of rendering it. Joan’s story offers a curative blend of firsthand knowledge and experience, with the sweet balm of hindsight stirred in.”
“In the Blink of an Eye” The book is for sale at Wakefield Books at the Wakefield Mall, Books on the Pond in Charlestown and on Amazon for $17.50 in paperback. It is also an ebook on Kindle.
