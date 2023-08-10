SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — They were a group of friends who loved music. But their performance needed a name.
Their first gig is why they call themselves The Dick Clarks.
Just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., Andy Stone, Emerson Torrey, John Turner, Richard Ribb, and Paula Clare performed at the Greenwich Hotel on New Year’s Eve, 2019.
The band’s name pays homage to the late New Year’s Eve host, Dick Clark.
“We’ve all been playing for years. We all knew each other, we liked each other, obviously we have a lot of crossover in the music that we like, so we said, ‘let’s do it,’” Andy Stone said. “We have a pretty unique set list and a lot of that comes from our individual tastes, there’s a lot of cross overs.”
Once the country began reopening its outdoor venues, the band started performing live again. But through the height of the pandemic, the group wanted to keep the music alive, despite everything being “touch and go” at first.
“During the winter we started doing videos of songs,” Stone said. “We each recorded our own parts at home and then we videotaped our own parts and I edited it together. We started putting it out.”
The band, originally out of Providence, on Sunday brought its talents to the Village Green, in Peace Dale, from 5:30-7 p.m., as part of the town of South Kingstown’s yearlong 300th anniversary celebration.
The Dick Clarks sang and played from the classic catalogs of artists like Prince and Tom Petty.
The concert brought out around 100 people to the green. A food truck was parked up the hill and the 300th Anniversary Steering Committee was serving snacks, all while residents danced in front of the stage to the music.
Judy Beatrice, who has been a resident of Wakefield for 50 years, was one of those who attended. Beatrice said, she enjoys listening to old school music.
“It’s my first time this year, but for many years, I came very often,” Beatrice said. “This is the first for the season (for me).”
The Dick Clarks’ next performance is at the Narragansett Café on Aug. 25, in Jamestown.
The night ended with a showing of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” but not before another installment of the 300th Anniversary Steering Committees’ Speaker Series.
Peace Dale Library History Librarian Jessica Wilson bridged the two events by talking about the “Life, Time, and the Weaver,” a bronze sculpture created by Daniel Chester French (1815-1931).
The piece of art sits across the street from the green, in front of the library — the same place of its occupancy since 1920. It was composed by the same man who sculpted the Abraham Lincoln memorial in Washington, D.C.
“Both Washington, D.C. and Peace Dale, Rhode Island have sculptures by a famous American sculptor named Daniel Chester French,” Wilson said. “He is the sculptor who did that piece of work over there. During his lifetime he created about 200 sculptures.”
Many of these artworks were public, while some were privately commissioned. The Weaver sculpture was commissioned to be placed in the village by Caroline Hazard. The sculpture represents the work at the mill buildings that took place between 1802 and 1918. The mill “defined the economic life of Peace Dale,” Wilson said, employing “hundreds of people at a time.”
“Most of them are in big cities, like New York, Boston, Washington, and even Paris,” Wilson said. “Not many small towns like South Kingstown or the village of Peace Dale have a sculpture by Daniel Chester French. But art is right over there, across the street.”
The town’s 300th anniversary celebration continues Sunday with the third and final Movies on the Village Green event, featuring a live concert at 6 p.m. and a screening of the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at 7:30 p.m.
The 300th Anniversary Committee’s next speaker series event will be held on Sept. 7 at South Kingstown High School. Associate Professor from the U.S. Naval War College, Evan Wilson, will speak on the life of Oliver Hazard Perry.
