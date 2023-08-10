The Rhode Island Board of Elections voted 5-2 this week to review all signatures submitted by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos in her attempt to qualify for the special Congressional District 1 election to fill the seat vacated by Rep. David Cicilline earlier this year. The move comes following controversy over signatures flagged at the local level as potentially invalid and/or fraudulent in the run up to the filing deadline for the race. State official Randall Jackvony said he does not believe the number of signatures is going to change "that fundamentally" for Matos but the board said its meeting this week was to identify ways to improve the process and to ensure Rhode Islanders' trust in the elections system. “The voters deserve there not to be a cloud over this process,” said commissioner Jennifer Johnson, adding that the board should have reviewed the signatures two weeks ago. “It is on us as a board to take a closer look at those structures and that process and make it more conducive and consistent so that the local boards of canvassers don’t come under question.” Do you believe local and state election officials should take a closer look at the signatures filed by candidates? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

