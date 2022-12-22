KINGSTON, R.I. — For Fiscal Manager of URI Public Safety Lora Frisella, the spirit of the University of Rhode Island’s stuff-a-cruiser event is personified in the acts of kindness kindled on a whim at the sight of a holiday toy drive in front of a superstore.
Frisella said, one year a donor disappeared through the doors of the Ten Rod Road Walmart and emerged with a new bicycle for public safety to donate.
“It’s very heartwarming asking someone for help and when you get five or six cruisers full of stuff, it makes you very humble and it makes you wanna cry,” Frisella said. “Everybody helps everybody. It’s a very nice feeling.”
Saturday marked the URI police department’s eighth year collecting toys, clothes, toiletries and cleaning essentials for Hasbro Children’s Hospital and homeless shelters throughout the state.
“It’s kind of come through waves,” toy drive volunteer Joseph Burdick said of the donations on Saturday. “But, a lot of people are being nice about it.”
URI Deputy Chief Paul Ricci and his fellow officers stood at the entrance to the Walmart, watching play sets and Bratz dolls pile up on the table and cash drop into an empty water jug.
The department also accepted non-perishable food items.
“It’s really a nice time of year,” Ricci said. “People out here have been great … any (donation) helps, we’ll find a home for them.”
To Ricci’s left and right were two cruisers, trunks popped and ready to be loaded with community needs and essentials.
“We’ll fill them both, a couple times, probably,” Ricci said.
Donations were also accepted at the police station, up until Sunday – before being distributed to the organizations throughout the week.
URI Public Safety will deliver to Children’s Friend & Services in Providence, Olean Center in Westerly, the Welcome House of South County in South Kingstown, Johnnycake Center in Wakefield and Hasbro Hospital.
“I think the people got used to us being here and now they kind of know we’re coming for a weekend every year,” Ricci said. “It does grow … it’s really a good thing to see everyone come together for the holidays.”
Anyone interested in donating to the services this holiday season must supply new items in their original packaging.
Olean Center is looking for art supplies – ranging from paints, canvases, color utensil kits and craft sets. It also welcomes lego sets, board games and Pokémon cards.
The Welcome House of South County needs toiletries and cleaning supplies, while Johnnycake Center is looking for warm clothes in all sizes.
The children’s hospital has an age-based wishlist. It prioritizes gifts such as rattles, teethers, pop-up and stacking toys for infants and toddlers, playsets for preschoolers, and play figures and legos for school-age kids. For adolescents, the hospital seeks sports team items, handheld video games and journals or notebooks.
“It’s nice to do something not about yourself,” Burdick said. “It kind of gets you out of your own way, it makes you feel good.”
