WEST WARWICK, R.I. — An infusion of federal funds will help law enforcement agencies across Rhode Island become better equipped to respond safely and effectively to mental health crises.
The $1.2 million in funding that was announced this week by U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse during an event in West Warwick will support crisis intervention team (CIT) training — something that Reed said is “absolutely essential” — for police departments statewide.
“We’re here to celebrate the expansion of crisis intervention training in Rhode Island,” Liz Gledhill, Thundermist Health Center’s crisis intervention team project manager, said to those gathered Monday at the West Warwick Youth Center.
The goal of Rhode Island’s CIT training program, launched by Thundermist three year ago, is to improve the outcomes of behavioral health-related encounters with law enforcement.
“Crisis intervention is the future of law enforcement,” Whitehouse said, standing at a podium before a crowd that included Thundermist representatives, state and local officials, and law enforcement leaders from around Rhode Island. “There’s been a lot of nonsense about defunding the police; the fact of the matter is that the police departments of our country need to engage in new ways.”
Police departments, mental health professionals and advocates worked for years to bring what Susan Jacobsen called the “gold standard in law enforcement crisis response” to Rhode Island.
“This work has been decades in the making,” said Jacobsen, senior director of health equity initiatives at Thundermist, who added that “this is one of the proudest moments of [her] career.”
Developed in Memphis, Tennessee after the fatal shooting in 1988 of an officer by a person with a history of mental illness, the “crisis intervention team” model weaves mental health training into law enforcement. The community-based approach has since been proven to increase diversion to treatment, reduce use of force, and improve officer wellness, Jacobsen said.
In Rhode Island, Thundermist launched its CIT academy in 2019 in Westerly, the first of its kind in the state. Designed to provide the tools necessary to safely respond to situations involving a mental health crisis, officers were trained to intervene, to divert people from the criminal justice system when appropriate, and to connect people with mental-health services.
A number of additional 40-hour academies have been held in Rhode Island since.
Community feedback has been “excellent,” according to Sean Corrigan, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association and Narragansett’s chief of police.
“The training that the officers have received has allowed them to de-escalate situations,” Corrigan said, “it’s allowed them to write better reports and communicate to other officers some of the situations people have so that when they… deal with a person they know how they should behave.”
Today, 225 officers in Rhode Island are CIT certified, Gledhill said, while 68 dispatchers have participated in a 911 telecommunicator CIT training.
And with the $1.2 million announced Monday, those numbers should grow significantly.
The expansion, expected to launch this fall, will feature 24 CIT academies held over a four-year period. In addition, Thundermist will help create workflows for dispatchers to ensure CIT-trained officers are sent to calls as needed.
Reed said the federal funds should “make a significant statewide impact” that will benefit both residents and police officers, who he noted are typically the first on scene in incidents involving mental-health crises.
“And yet, they don’t have that kind of training as much as they should,” Reed said, “so the possibility of injury to both sides is significant.”
Reed’s hope is that with these federal funds officers will be given the skills necessary to diffuse situations, he said, to “ensure the protection of their lives, and also the life of the person who’s mentally distressed.”
James McNulty, executive director of Providence-based Oasis Wellness & Recovery Centers, has been involved with CIT for 25 years, and has been leader in its expansion. He shared a similar sentiment.
“I know this is going to save lives, both for officers and for citizens,” McNulty said. “I’m overwhelmed with joy, really, that this is happening. I never would have believed it — it’s taken so long.”
The town of West Warwick believes strongly in the benefits of CIT training, said Col. Mark Knott, West Warwick’s town manager.
“We look forward to the continued partnerships to mold ourselves and perform the services that are expected of us to make our citizens and communities healthy and safe,” Knott said.
West Warwick has been among the state’s leaders in addressing mental health crises, Whitehouse added — and the efforts of one man, in particular, will never be forgotten.
This kind of work meant a lot to Det. Matthew Beltrami, a member of the West Warwick Police Department who died by suicide last year.
“It’s a tragedy that we lost Det. Beltrami,” Whitehouse said, “but this is very much in his honor.”
As part of a behavioral navigator program launched in West Warwick in 2016, Beltrami often worked alongside mental health professional Heather Seger, of the Providence Center, to follow up with residents who’d recently experienced overdoses and other mental health-related emergencies.
“Together, [they] developed the model for going out first thing in the morning off the call sheets from the previous day, talking to the families in plain clothes, really relaxed, building the trust and channels of communication so that you can get ahead of the next problem,” Whitehouse said.
West Warwick still has a behavioral health navigator embedded within the police department, Knott pointed out, adding that his hope is that West Warwick’s program can be a model for other police departments in the state.
“It’s just absolutely incredible to have that outreach from the police service into the communities to connect with those people that are suffering,” Knott said, “and even — and almost more importantly — to the supporters and loved ones of those that are suffering, because they’re often a forgotten group.”
Beltrami was passionate about introducing behavioral-health expertise into police departments, and he was a “champion of CIT,” Jacobsen said.
“What I want to make sure we understand is that this work is Matt’s legacy,” Jacobsen said. “He was so passionate about this, and he understood firsthand the impact of being a first responder, and he understood the risks with that. That he lost his life to that trauma — if anything, to me, this honors his memory.”
