SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A new deputy chief and a designated community resource officer are among the South Kingstown Police Department promotions taking effect this month.
These come as a new chief tries to strengthen community connections as national questioning continues about law enforcement’s culture and para-military style in which distancing is part of appearances.
“I want to see us do more outreach, whether it’s to underprivileged groups, neighborhood groups, whatever it may be. I think we can be a lot more proactive that way, instead of reactive,” he has said, noting the national trend about distrust of the police and he cited the need to build trust.
“What I want to do is break that down, say ‘We’re here, we’re regular people like you are, we have families, emotions. And we’re in this job because we want to be public servants, we want to help out,” said Ewing-Chow who was appointed last November.
For the first time in perhaps several decades, the department will have a new deputy chief, Alfred E. Bucco III, who was promoted from within the department. A 19-year veteran of the force, he rose through the ranks spending much time in the detective bureau.
Other promotions were Detective Lt. Montafix Houghton IV to captain, Detective Sgt. Trevor Richmond to lieutenant, Detective Gary Marquis to sergeant and Patrolman Thomas Bouffard to detective.
Most recently Bucco was captain of operations, but with his new promotion he’ll be second in command and have a strong focus overseeing Ewing-Chow’s more cemented community approach.
Bucco told The Independent this week that officers have routinely had individual community-related projects or just simple efforts, such as pick-up game of basketball with teenagers, over the years.
With himself and Officer Bryan Monte, promoted to be the department’s first full-time community resource representative, a dedicated effort and very visible effort is starting.
For instance, South Kingstown Police will join this year for the first time sponsoring on Aug. 3 a “National Night Out,” a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, Bucco and Monte said.
The event has been held annually since 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States. National Night Out began simply with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes.
The first National Night Out involved 2.5 million residents across 400 communities in 23 states and has grown exponentially in the following years and spread into almost every state in the county.
“We want people to come to event, socialize. There will be food, games, bring the family,” Bucco said.
Other projects or efforts will include more social media notices about safety tips and information from the department, a citizens police academy to offer a look beyond simple explanations about law enforcement operations and outreach to elderly citizens to help them recognize scams.
In addition, they are planning an internship program for college-age individuals for both an initial look at a law enforcement career and opportunity for the department to recruit those interested.
Another consideration is a community service corps to work with the department on non-law enforcement matters, such as discussions with University of Rhode Island officials about noise or rowdy student behavior on rental properties in town and assist with monitoring parking rules, Bucco said.
Monte also pointed to programs that will continue such as “Trunk or Treat” that he and Lt. Francesco Capaldi, Jr, of the emergency medical services, helped to organize last year.
Last year parents drove through the public safety complex that had stations at which candy was available for children in socially distanced and safe ways.
Monte also pointed to a book drive done for low-income residents who cannot afford actual print books. He said that idea came after visits to homes in which he didn’t see books. The department’s annual Christmas holiday toy drive also is part of the community service connection, he and Bucco said.
Ewing-Chow recently introduced two new officers – Troy Pina who is Cape Verdian and Justin Phannavong who is Laotian – hired in part because of a desire for more diversity.
Federal 2019 census data shows that nearly 87% of residents in South Kingstown were white, 4.8% Hispanic or Latino, followed by nearly 2.7% African-American, 2.4% Asian, 2.3% two or more races and under 2% American Indian and Alaska Native.
Bucco said that community outreach is directed to all residents to embrace cross-cultural understandings of police work and protection of the community.
“We have strong support in the community,” he said, though noted he was surprised to see protests, the first during his 19 years on the force, last summer in town.
Hundreds of people in support of Black Lives Matter marched in early June on Kingstown Road.
“The biggest challenge is staying fresh and contemporary” about residents’ thoughts and feelings, he said. “If we can find out their needs, we can build on it.”
