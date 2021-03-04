KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has announced that it plans to bring back most in-person classes, return students to its dormitories and hold more campus events for the fall 2021 semester.
The school made the announcement Feb. 26 and said that plans could change as more is learned about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and any U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines that may emerge.
“While the virus continues to disrupt our lives and well-being, we remain hopeful that the vaccination strategy for the country will substantially improve in the coming weeks and months,” URI Student Affairs Vice President Kathy Collins said. “We have all worked so hard since March 2020 to stick together, follow the health guidelines, and support each other during this devastating pandemic.”
The university plans for courses in the fall to be predominantly in person, along with online and blended courses that were available before the pandemic. URI said it would continue to prioritize the safety of students, staff and the larger community by keeping classrooms and other areas clean.
For housing next fall, new students will reside in double rooms, and URI said its office of Housing and Residence Life would provide on-campus housing information for returning students soon.
URI began in-person spring semester classes on Feb. 2. In-person classes have been modified since last fall. The changes include spacing to keep attendees socially distanced and technological improvements to meet the needs of students learning remotely.
Of the more than 2,900 classes at URI this spring, 64% are online, 26% are in person and 10% are a blend of both. Its dorms are at about a two-thirds occupancy rate.
The Kingston campus plans to allow students at its dining halls as well, and for a return to in-person events, programs and sports across campus in the fall.
And while URI called its reopening plans “bold,” the school a few days later reminded the academic community to stay vigilant as it saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.
URI reported a sustained rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Last week, it hit another record with 132 positive cases and the positivity rate increased to just over 2%.
The trend in rising cases has officials starting to be concerned with the university’s ability to provide adequate isolation and quarantine space if the numbers continue to increase.
The concerns echo those of local, state and national officials who cite factors such as the increasing vaccinations, warmer weather and “pandemic fatigue” as factors that might lead people to let down their guard at a time when new COVID variants are spreading more easily.
“We know that members of our community are tired and we understand how easy it is to let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19 precautions,” URI said. “But our state and country are seeing declining rates of infection, and for many months, the URI community has shown great resolve and leadership in helping to fight the spread of the virus.”
Students who violate the health and safety protocols face a number of different sanctions depending on the severity of the violations, including suspensions. URI said if the trend in rising cases continues, it would be forced to set more restrictions.
The school also announced Feb. 26 that it has resumed tours for its newly accepted students starting on March 1, but with some limits still in place.
Tours are available this spring to admitted students only by reservation and must be made at least 24 hours in advance. The maximum group size is 10, including the tour guide. If a tour is at capacity, admitted students are asked to choose another date.
The university also offers self-guided and podcast tours, and it has asked those doing those tours to refrain from entering URI buildings. Those taking self-guided or in-person guided tours must wear masks covering their noses and mouths while visiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.