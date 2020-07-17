The Rhode Island Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Daniel E. Doyle Jr., the founder and head of the defunct Institute for International Sport who was found guilty in 2016 of embezzling more than $1 million from the nonprofit that was headquartered on the University of Rhode Island’s Kingston campus.
The court’s 50-page ruling was released July 8.
Doyle, of West Hartford, Connecticut, is serving a 15-year sentence after he was convicted by a Washington County Superior Court jury in 2016 of embezzling approximately $1.14 million from the institute he founded in 1986.
Doyle’s 15-year sentence includes seven years to serve and an eight-year suspended sentence with probation. He was additionally ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution to the Hassenfeld Foundation and undergo evaluation for counseling.
The embezzled money included $750,000 in unauthorized salary and loan payments between 2005 and 2011; $150,000 for the monthly balance on his American Express card and a range of unauthorized purchases; $120,000 for items associated with the publishing company Hall of Fame Press and summer camps; $100,000 for tuition payments to Kingswood Oxford School and Oberlin College, where Doyle’s children attended; and $22,000 to help fulfill a $50,000 pledge Doyle made to Bates College.
During the 2016 Superior Court trial, Rhode Island State Police Detective Courtney Elliot testified, “I don’t know of a job on the planet that pays for your entire life ... The institute was paying for his mortgages. It was paying for his car. It was paying for car repairs. It was paying for gas. It was paying for meals. It was paying for clothing. It was paying for expenses relating to his children. It was paying for flowers. It was paying for his whole life.”
Doyle was also found guilty of using false pretenses to obtain a charitable gift from the Hassenfeld Foundation under false pretenses. He was alleged to have misled the foundation, led by former Hasbro CEO Alan Hassenfeld, that the money would help construct a building to support IIS.
In 2017, a Superior Court judge denied a new trial for Doyle, finding “no reasonable mind” would have reached a different verdict in the case, in which he was found guilty on all 18 counts he faced.
Doyle founded the institute and U.S. Scholar Athlete Games three decades ago under the auspices of bringing together scholar athletes from around the world. The events featured prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as many Olympic medalists.
Doyle blamed the charges and trial on unfair media coverage, going so far as to announce before the trial in 2016 that he would fast until URI released a trove of records he had requested be made public to help bolster his case.
“I can also assure you that I will not leave this planet until my name is cleared, as in completely cleared, and I will not leave this planet until the individuals behind this are held fully accountable and within the law,” he vowed at the time.
In another protest while under indictment in 2015, he recorded a CD that featured a song called “The Gran’ Ole Jury.” The CD was titled “Stay Relevant.” Other songs on the album (available on Spotify) include: “Single Moms,” “Thank You, Mr. Auden” and “Boomer Rap.”
