NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — This year’s North Kingstown High School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian have a lot in common, but will be headed in different directions when it comes to their choice of colleges.
Valedictorian Jack Watson is headed south to the University of Alabama, and Salutatorian Molly Egan north to northern New York State at Syracuse University.
“I like the snow,” says Egan of her choice to become an Orangeman.
They both are looking forward to entering the medical profession after they walk across the stage with the rest of their classmates as part of North Kingstown High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony tonight at the University of Rhode Island Ryan Center.
And, they each say that beginning high school shortly before the Covid quarantine and distance learning was a difficult experience.
Through his four years at the high school, Watson’s main focus has been on the medical field and he may even have a book coming out in the near future discussing some of the research he has done in the field.
“I’ll be majoring in pre-med and international affairs,” he explained.
He hopes that will lead him to becoming a doctor that will be able to travel the world working in hard hit areas.
“Luckily Covid really didn’t affect me, and I was able to continue to focus on my studies,” Watson said. “I’m future forward.”
“Online classes were a bit tough, but I will able to stay motivated,” he added.
He says his freshman year was probably the toughest for him having played soccer throughout his life. However, as a soccer player, Watson suffered a number of concussions.
“Doctors at the time said I could no longer play soccer, a sport I love, because of the injuries,” he said.
But, after taking it easy for several years, and letting his brain heal, doctors gave him the go ahead to play his senior year, something, he said made this year one of his best at the school.
In addition to his keen interest in medicine, Watson’s interests also lay in mental health research, which is where the book enters the picture.
“It’s called, Clinical Pearls of Functional Medicine in Relationship to Mental Health,” Watson said.
And, he’s writing it in such a way as to be able to update it as he goes through his schooling, and his career.
He’s still working on getting a publisher and his receiving assistance from one of the doctors he shadowed.
In addition to playing soccer, Watson is also a member of the school’s Spanish Club, and served on the School Improvement Team.
He gives a lot of credit to his family, who he says, “Has been very supportive.”
Egan also credits the support of her family in helping her make it through high school and transitioning into college and into the field she has chosen for her major.
She, like Watson, wants to enter the medical profession, either as a psychiatrist or psychological therapist.
Going through all the different types of schooling during Covid was at times tough, she said, but she stayed focused.
“I kept a lot of to-do lists to keep me focused on what I had to do next,” Egan added.
Like Watson, Egan will double major in psychology, and math, dealing with mental health problems, and doing research into the subject.
Egan also talked about the mental health crisis facing teens in North Kingstown, and hopes that when she graduates college to not only be able to help those in need but also to do research in the field to help develop better ways to help people deal with their issues.
She credited North Kingstown High School with offering a STEM program, which fed her interests.
Egan also played soccer during her high school years, with the team winning the states during her senior year.
She was accepted into the National Honor Society as well.
As for heading north for college, her parents have been very supportive in her choice, and she added, “I really do like the snow.”
