Girl Scout cookies are still as much in demand as ever, even with a migration to an online look-up for locations pop-up stands selling the ever-loved Trefoils that draw shortbread cookie lovers every year.
Raspberry Rally is a new attraction to the taste buds this year as a thin and crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolate coating.
Of course, Adventurefuls, indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt are available, too.
Getting these or any of the other favorites, like Thin Mints — chocolate cookies iced in coating mint chocolate coating — can be easily found at gssne.org/findcookies and the selection available from local troops can be found at tinyurl.com/cookiesgssne
“When customers go to gssne.org we have our cookie locator right at the top of the website, the customer inputs their zip code and cookie booths populate near them by date or distance,” said Taylor Gomes, spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE).
She said that it has helped to modernize the approach for a “booth” setup at businesses — and to sell more cookies — although the old door-to-door approach is used in local neighborhoods.
“Last year the booth locator was used over 25,000 times,” she said. It is called the “Smart Cookies” online platform and Girl Scouts can send emails or share an online link with their customers.
In turn, this allows customers to select “Girl Scout delivery” and the Girl Scout will drop off their order, or they can select “direct ship” and cookies will be delivered from a warehouse to the customers or whomever they would like to receive the order, Gomes explained.
Whether at booths or door-to-door, the allure of selling cookies helps to give hands-on marketing, communications and entrepreneur skills to Girl Scouts of all ages.
“I like selling cookies because I get to interact with people and because it helps me practice having a business,” said South Kingstown resident Sadie Andruchuve, 10, who has been a Girl Scout in Troop 615 for four years.
Makena Lawhead, 12, of Narragansett, has been a member of Troop 300 since first grade.
“I like getting experience in working, marketing, and sales skills. I also like contributing to the troop by selling as many cookies as I can,” she said, noting that she usually sells about 700 to over 900 boxes.
“I have been selling cookies since my first year as a Daisy when I was in first grade,” she added.
But selling cookies isn’t just for young Girl Scouts. Just ask Veronica Wathen, 17, who belongs to Troop 31, Narragansett. She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years.
“I like selling Girl Scout Cookies for a couple of reasons; I really have gained a lot of confidence in speaking with and creating conversation with people I don’t know. I also earn proceeds (for the troop) for each box of cookies I sell,” she said.
“We have been able to travel and take some great trips to Yosemite, California for a backpacking adventure, Toronto and Niagara Falls, Canada and in June 2023 our troop is headed to Europe for 13 days,” she added.
She started selling Girl Scout Cookies 13 years ago, the year she entered kindergarten.
“I sell more boxes each year because it comes easier to me. Last year, I was the third-highest cookie seller in our service unit,” Wathen said.
It is a business experience to be valued, said Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
“For many, this is their first experience in customer relations. They have usually overcome some of the typical challenges, product awareness, target market and profits … This is a great learning experience on how free markets work and how to maximize opportunities,” he said.
Mel Wathen, leader of Troop 31, agreed.
She said, “They use the ABC Smart Cookie APP, they market their small business online with social media posts using a direct link to their cookie website or QR code. Girl Scouts have lots of great ideas in marketing their businesses.”
Melanie Lawhead, co-leader of Troop 300, accented Viele’s point, too, and said that these cookie sales also teach them many life skills
“They learn financial literacy skills because the more they sell, the more the troop earns, the less they need to personally spend. This is often motivating for them to want to sell as many as they can,” she said.
Many get drawn to learning sales pitches and the social aspects of going door to door or running a cookie booth in the community, said leader Lindsay Andruchuve, leader of two Girl Scout troops, one for older girls and the other, which started this school year, for kindergarten students.
“Selling cookies also teaches the scouts about community service and helping others. Each year our council, GSSNE, chooses a charity to support through cookie sales,” she said.
It also gives them one other thing.
“Girl Scouts are given the tools they need to be successful leaders now and throughout their lives,” said Gomes.
