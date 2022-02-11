A pair of local bills designed to help restaurant owners weather the pandemic by extending outdoor dining and allowing for happy hour drink purchases is before the General Assembly.
State Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown), one of the sponsors, said the bills would help strengthen the state’s hospitality industry, which has borne the brunt of economic loss during the COVID pandemic.
The first (S 2134) extends a moratorium that blocks cities and towns from penalizing owners of bars and restaurants that started offering outdoor dining options because of the pandemic.
The law was set to expire April 1, but the new bill extends the moratorium until April 1, 2023.
“This bill is essential to our restaurants and bars who are still struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” DiMario said. “The legislation will also allow these establishments to apply to make these successful and popular changes permanent, such as the outdoor dining areas and takeout windows. Municipalities have given the feedback that they have not had enough time to get temporary zoning changes through their appropriate channels to make them permanent and that this extension is welcome.”
It’s co-sponsored locally by Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett).
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee introduced the House version (H 7095). McEntee, who chairs the House Committee on Small Business, presided over its passage in that body.
“I had been asked by many restaurants to continue this for another year, since we are not over the emergency and many restaurants had adapted to outdoor spaces,” McEntee said. “It has worked out very well.”
Last July amid much fanfare, Gov. McKee signed the previous extension of the bill at Meldgie’s Diner in Narragansett. Owner Mark Eldridge called it a lifeline for his establishment.
“This outdoor dining has revitalized this restaurant in particular,” Eldridge said.
The second bill DiMario sponsored (S 2139) would allow discounted happy hour drink specials to be served if a patron orders a meal such as lunch or dinner. It wouldn’t, however, apply to an order of snacks such as pretzels, popcorn or chips.
The bill was referred to the referred to Senate Committee on Special Legislation and Veterans Affairs. McEntee introduced the bill in the House (H 7060), where it also is in committee.
“These bills are about helping small businesses in our hospitality industry have more flexibility and tools to use to help sustain them through the pandemic and beyond, and also to help employees to increase their take-home pay with increased options to bring in customers,” DiMario said. “In addition, it allows people to have more options to connect and gather as we continue to navigate the pandemic conditions.”
The Senate on Tuesday also passed a bill (S 2153) that allows restaurants to continue to sell alcohol “to-go.” The bill removes a March 1 expiration date and makes the change permanent.
“There’s not many silver linings for the last two years in our industry,” Sarah Bratko, spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said. “But outdoor dining and its expansion is one of them.”
The change has been well received by restaurant owners and consumers alike, she said.
“They feel safer eating outside, particularly as you see these spikes with Delta and now Omicron,” she said. “Alcohol to go works.”
Liquor store owners expressed concern, however, that the restaurants could sell drinks at the same price as retail stores, undercutting them.
Frank Fede, co-owner of Kingstown Liquor Mart in North Kingstown and a representative of the R.I. Liquor Store Association, expressed those concerns.
“Allowing bars and restaurants to sell significant quantities of alcohol at retail – 12 servings of beer, 14 servings of mixed drinks and 10 servings of wine – potentially turns these on-premise operators into liquor stores,” he said. “We’re not totally against it, we want to help restaurants. But you’re creating well over 1,000 new liquor licenses in the state of Rhode Island. I don’t know how that’s going to work.”
An amendment later inserted in the Senate bill, however, prohibits sale of to-go beverages for a lower price than what is charged for the same beverage for consumption on the premises.
