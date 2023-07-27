SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Evan Keiser held his very young child in his arms while his five-year-old son started to run into the water at the town beach.
“You wait right there until someone comes down or I get your hand,” he told him. It’s a message that’s all about water safety. As a visitor to an ocean spot, he said, the fun includes keeping safety at the top of the list.
Safety is getting more attention this week following the death last week of 38-year-old Idmael Elmonus of Cranston who died trying to save two other struggling swimmers.
A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old were at Scarborough North State Beach at about 7 p.m. and after lifeguards went off duty. The younger person started to struggle and the older one went into the water to help and also had trouble.
They, along with Elmonus, had to be rescued by first responders and were taken to South County Hospital, where Elmonus was pronounced dead.
Waves and the ocean current in the last three or so weeks have been particularly rough, bringing a strong rip current that can take anyone out and under the water in seconds, say long-time lifeguards.
It is one reason that parents like Keiser, as well as those who are not strong swimmers, need to be careful. Not far from Keiser at South Kingstown Town Beach Sunday was Collin Benzoni, 25, of North Kingstown, who sat on the beach with his girlfriend.
“I’ve been going to the beach since I was five, but you still need to know your limits and respect the water,” he said. She nodded and quipped that she won’t even go near ocean water having many waves.
That respect is important, said Andrew Lavallee, 31, a lifeguard for 14 years and captain at Scarborough.
“The ocean is always going to be stronger than you no matter what you do,” he said.
If lifeguards are not on duty, consider your limits as a swimmer and perhaps go in another day when they are sitting atop the tall chairs and are ready to jump in the water at a single sign of serious distress, Lavallee and other surf rescue professionals said.
At nearby Narragansett Town Beach, Waterfront Director and Lifeguard Mike Florio echoes the same thoughts. He said that his team has done about 75 rescues in the last three weeks, more for that time period than in over 10 years.
Tides, winds and storms are the chief contributors lately to the riptide, which is caused when valleys form in the sand under the water and cause the water to have an extraordinarily strong pull outward.
“People always think of the good times at the beach. The thought of danger isn’t with them, but it is there,” said Florio, and Lavallee agreed.
Both men offered tips for swimmers and parents when going to the ocean beach:
- Know your water and what you are going into. If it is very rough, consider whether you have the strength to swim or even keep afloat.
- Pay attention to the flag system: Double Red Flag: Very High Hazard and water closed to the public. Red Flag: High Hazard with high surf and strong currents. Yellow Flag: Medium Hazard with moderate surf and/or strong currents. Green Flag: Low Hazard with calm conditions, but caution still advised.
- Always swim with another person. Use the buddy system.
- Have at hand, especially for children, a flotation device like a boogie board, so it can be grasped to keep afloat. Don’t use inflatable items because they will be easily pulled out into the open water. Also, don’t use water wings because they can pull a child’s head down into the water. Any lifejackets need to be U.S. Coast Guard approved to be reliable.
- Rip currents can be seen by foaming and circling waves on top of the water, but they are also sometimes just under the water with no sign above. If caught in one, swim parallel to the beach — Don’t fight the current by trying to swim directly into the beach. By swimming parallel, eventually you will exit them and find calm water.
- Swim near or in front of a lifeguard chair if possible.
- Keep eyes on children at all times, especially when the surf is rough. They don’t know their limitations and could easily get caught in a wave’s undertow or sudden drop in beach sand only a few feet from shore.
Florio said that one’s commonsense thought should always prevail.
“You need to know your limitations when you go to any beach and you must be respectful of the water. For all its enjoyment, it can be a very dangerous place,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.