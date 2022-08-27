NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Renovations to the Narragansett High School auditorium are about to move forward, after the School Committee last week chose a firm to do the work.
The committee unanimously approved the recommendation of Supt. of Schools Peter Cummings to award the $1.63 million project to Martone Service Company, Inc., a local company, for general contracting services.
The renovations and upgrades to the auditorium are about two years in the making, Cummings said.
“It has been badly in need of some renovation for at least a decade,” Cummings said. “We as a district have put a lot of priority on the arts, on our music and theater. We’ve gotten feedback consistently from staff that the performance space does need some upgrading.”
The work is designed to improve that performance space, “so that it sounds better, looks better, is brighter and is more modernized,” Cummings said.
Specifically, it includes upgraded mechanical and audio/video equipment, enhanced stage lighting, new seating, a refresh of the walls with new paint and other elements to make the area more appealing to students, staff and visitors.
The auditorium can accommodate more than 400 people, and would only lose one seat after the work because of the need to re-configure an ADA-compliant seating area and provide a performance space in front of the stage.
Colliers, the project management firm picked by the town, received two bids for the work.
The project would begin around mid-September, although officials said they don’t yet have an estimate on when it would conclude because of the need for extensive lead time on equipment – about 30 weeks. Typically, such a project is 16 to 20 weeks.
Cummings said the district has been working with music and theater staff on scheduling around the work.
“They have been really supportive of giving up the space for the necessary amount of time and making adjustments so that they can do concerts for example in the gym,” he said. “They have been a part of the design team as well, making sure all of the design reflects what their needs and desires are for the space, and so that’s been a really important piece of the project.”
