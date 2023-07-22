NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously approved tabling a proposed resolution to discharge the groundwater committee, as well as an amendment to its ordinance surrounding the conservation commission, so it can explore further options on how to merge the groundwater committee as a subcommittee to the conservation commission.
“We are not going to jeopardize — in any shape or form — our water protections and our obligation to make sure that our community has safe portable drinking water,” Council President Greg Mancini said. “We drink the same water as you do and we’re going to make sure that the public is heard, and the public has confidence in our decisions.”
The groundwater committee was established on July 18, 1988, to promote public interest in the issue of protecting groundwater, support the town in efforts to provide a reliable source for drinking water, advocate for the town’s water department, and provide education to all stakeholders about the ideal practices for protecting groundwater resources. The committee reports its findings to the public, recommends fixes to the Groundwater Protection Plan and develops ways for implementations toward resolving conflicts.
At the Groundwater Committee’s request, in March 2017 the Council moved to adopt a mission statement expressing that the town understands that its drinking water supply is designated by the U.S. Department of Environmental Management as a “sole source aquifer.”
Per the meeting agenda, officials believe that with the groundwater committee having detailed an action plan for the town’s groundwater supply moving forward, the conservation committee is suited to efficiently carry out the plan.
If the groundwater committee is discharged, former members of the groundwater committee would be encouraged to apply to open positions on the conservation commission. Appointments to the Conservation Commission would be made by the Town Council.
Kathleen Guarino, a Groundwater Committee member of two years, said Monday that “speaking as a private citizen” she is concerned about the process leading to such a discussion — claiming nothing was discussed with members of the two commissions and that there was a “serious lack of transparency.”
“Whatever happens tonight, I would hope that the council in the future ensures that the work of the volunteer boards … are treated with the respect they deserve,” Guarino said. “Because of the lack of respect for our boards and committees, it has been increasingly difficult to attract good, qualified members when there are openings.”
Guarino added, she does not believe the groundwater committee should be dissolved.
“Water has never been so important, in that it’s only going to get worse, given the pressures of development and climate change,” Guarino said. “Our drinking water nationwide has been contaminated by the forever chemicals … our public drinking water is routinely monitored for PFAS by the town. What about those families who are still using private wells? To what degree have they been educated? Who’s educating them about the danger? Who’s going to pay for testing and remediation if necessary?”
Guarino believes that asking the conservation commission to take on the issues of the groundwater commission is “a bad idea.”
“The conservation commission has a lot on their plate already … without taking on the enormous issue of groundwater,” Guarino said. “Many North Kingstown residents are concerned about the impact of future development on our groundwater. I do share their concern.”
Resident Aaron Cohen, who has been a member of the groundwater committee since 2010, encouraged the council to continue its discussion and approval process “for another one to two months,” in efforts to incorporate “all views.”
Cohen added that objectives should be reviewed in areas including personnel who have served in both organizations, skillsets needed to function effectively, how to manage the increase in activities with the same number of people — Cohen suggested a new commission be sized at nine people — taking an inventory of all service that is being provided to date, and an established relationship with organizations that the board would be collaborating with.
“It’s a big, big operation if we do it right and if we do it appropriately,” Cohen said. “We will have done the homework, which I strongly believe should have been done before the first hearing.”
Mancini, following public comments, said he spoke to the town manager about the possibility of “further aligning the conservation commission with the groundwater committee, maybe even having it as a subcommittee of the conservation commission,” which could further define roles within the two groups.
“I’m going to suggest we ask administration to come back with a proposal that would have the groundwater committee as a subcommittee of the conservation commission and have specific and defined roles,” Mancini said.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis suggested that the most effective way to coordinate is to have a joint meeting between the council, staff, and the groundwater commission.
“We’ve been asked to put together a thorough evaluation of our boards and commissions. As far as transparency, we’ve talked about it for months and months in the general public, so, it has been very transparent,” Mollis said. “But, at the same time, we were asked as administration to do that work. We did not feel it was appropriate to turn to advisory committees and ask for their opinion on consolidation.
“We will do what the council asks us to do,” he added. “But asking the administration to put together a detailed synopsis on consolidation of committees and then asking us to go to the committees and see what they think, I think, is an unfair request to staff and administration.”
In other business, the council unanimously approved authorizing the town manager to execute a construction and maintenance agreement with the state’s Department of Transportation (RIDOT) for the West Main Street and Post Road sidewalk project.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed in January announced that $2 million in federal funding would be put toward inserting the area with sidewalks. They will run along both sides of the road between Camp Avenue and West Main Street, and on West Main Street from Post Road to Brown Street – in total, “about 2 ½ miles in length.”
Officials said the investment is an effort to improve pedestrian safety and stimulate business by making busy streets more walkable. The project in total is projected to cost $8 million. The $2 million in funding will be combined with an additional $6 million in federal and state loans.
Mollis at Monday’s meeting said town officials have talked to DOT officials about the likelihood of making the new sidewalks bike accessible.
“Bikes won’t be prohibited … they are concerned as far as the width of the road allowing that and they, also, because of the accessibility requirements, they rather the bikers drive in the breakdown lane, with the traffic,” Mollis said. “We’re not really getting anywhere at this point (with the bike dialogue), but we have constant meetings with them and we will continue to bring it up.”
Mollis said it is expected that DOT will complete the final draft of designs and field activities by the fall. The bidding process is projected for early 2024.
“Construction will most likely begin in early 2025, although we’re hopeful for a little earlier than that — and an anticipated completion date in late 2025, or the worst-case scenario, early 2026,” Mollis said. “And while that may sound like a long way off, late 2025 is just 24 months away, so, we’re pretty excited about that.”
