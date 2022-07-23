NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — More than 20 surplus cars, trucks and other equipment owned by the town can be sold, but only after Narragansett voters give their approval at the polls in November.
It’s a quirk of the system in Narragansett, where in 2020 some of those same voters passed a change to the law that prohibits town officials from selling property without asking.
Now, the Town Council has approved placing a question on the ballot in November asking to hold the sale, as old and excess items start to pile up – an unfortunate reality in an environment where used vehicles have commanded high prices since the start of the COVID pandemic.
“We haven’t been able to sell any town property over the last few years,” Council President Jesse Pugh said.
The yes or no question is simple: “Shall the Town of Narragansett be granted approval to sell miscellaneous surplus tangible property, including but not limited to the attached list, but excluding all town-owned buildings, real property and real estate?”
The ballot question will include a list of those items up for sale, mostly trucks such as a 2014 Ford Police Interceptor, 2007 Ford Pickup F150 and a couple of school buses. The vehicles encompass model years from 1999 to 2014.
Also for sale is a lot of 16 round six-foot wooden tables.
“We (also) have a considerable amount of scrap metal that we accrue throughout the year,” Town Manager James Tierney said.
The problem originated from a resident petition to prevent the sale of parcels of real estate property.
Supporters of building a new library at the former Belmont Market feared at the time that the previous council could sell the property. Three of the council members at the time opposed locating a library in the former market at the Pier.
“We all know the intent of (that) was to not be able to sell real property,” Town Solicitor James Callaghan said.
But the measure has had unintended consequences.
“The black and white language is ‘property,’ and property means a house, land or a desk,” Callaghan said.
When the wording was set for the final ballot draft, it inadvertently said that “town property” could not be bought, sold or leased without voter approval. That’s the version that voters passed.
Efforts to force a charter change to permanently correct the issue are going slow.
The town needs to gather more than 1,000 signatures from local voters to get the change on the ballot, but so far only had about 125, according to the Town Clerk, Janet Tarro. The deadline passed Tuesday.
“We’ve got a way to go,” council member Patrick Murray said. “We have to wait another two years to get it on the ballot again. This is a disaster.”
Unless the charter is changed, the council would have to put a similar question before voters every two years, Pugh said.
