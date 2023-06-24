The Rhode Island General Assembly has attempted to settle a decades-long debate over defining public access along the state’s waterfront with the Atlantic Ocean, but opponents are not ruling out an attempt to overturn it.
Advocates who own coastal property say the new law deprives them of their property rights and, after previously stating they would bring legal action in court about the issue, a representative said this week they are assessing now their options.
The new law, effective on passage unless vetoed by Gov. Dan McKee, puts the public access line at a recognizable high-tide line plus 10 feet inward on land.
McKee Press Secretary Olivia DaRocha would not say whether the governor supports the bill passed by veto-proof margins.
“As bills get transmitted to the Governor’s desk, he is reviewing them with his policy team and senior staff and will have more to say after that review” is all DaRocha would say this week.
The bill is clear that those using the public-designated beachfront cannot use property owners’ lounges, cabanas, chairs or other personal property. Should multiple lines define high tide — seaweed, shells and debris — the one near the water starts the measurement inward.
If there is no apparent siting of these markings of the tide, it would be set where wet and rocks are found.
The bill does not provide access through any private property to the shoreline. It just protects some public use of the shoreline once someone gets to it.
This line in the sand has provoked some outraged action by homeowners over the last few years including the arrest of a person in Charlestown and other confrontations in South Kingstown, Narragansett and North Kingstown.
Last June, Nicole Ferreira pleaded on a North Kingstown social media site for homeowners to be more civil regarding their defense of property rights.
“Is there any way to peacefully communicate with the owners of property off of the town beach? Today I witnessed the female homeowner closest to the senior center physically attack a group of individuals who had put their things below the high tide mark,” Ferreira said. “She grabbed their stuff and threw it, then said ‘You need to move back over there with your people, this is private property.’ This behavior is embarrassing and unacceptable.”
“Can someone please help? Can the town please let them know that the high water mark is public space?” Ferreira added.
The homeowners’ group called the Rhode Island Association of Coastal Taxpayers — RIACT — has hired lawyer Dan Procaccini to represent members in any legal challenge.
In a statement, Procaccini said the group is “interested in fair, reasonable, and lawful legislation related to shoreline access (and) have repeatedly explained why the bill passed by the legislature is unconstitutional.”
“It proposes to change Rhode Island law by moving the boundary between public and private property along the state’s coastline,” he said. “It does so by fiat in a manner that is not consistent with the law or the history of our state or the United States Constitution.”
He said that RIACT and other organizations consistently offered to work with this legislation’s supporters to find a solution to concerns about public access that do not require the government to exceed the limits established by the state and federal constitutions.
The Public Trust
Shoreline around the state has always been subject to the public trust.
The Rhode Island State Constitution says in part that people are guaranteed a right to “enjoy an freely exercise all the rights of fishery, and the privileges of the shore, to which they have been heretofore entitled under the charter and usages of this state, including but not limited to fishing from the shore, the gathering of seaweed, leaving the shore to swim in the sea and passage along the shore.”
There’s nothing in those words or even the rest of Article I, Section 17, using any numbers for measuring tides whether high, low or average.
In place since a 1982 state Supreme Court decision has been a rule of access at a mean high-tide mark over 18.6 years to define the public area along the shorefront. Erosion and tidal shifts have changed that mark to somewhere out into the water.
“God bless if you can go to the endpoint to where the average mean high tide line is over 18.6 years,” once exclaimed former State Rep. Blake Filippi who championed changes like this legislation brings.
Similar laws in the past have cut far too close to the property line of existing homeowners, Boyle has said.
“We think this is a major encroachment,” said Boyle. “It’s nothing different than if the state wanted to build a highway and took someone’s property. And the state would have to pay for it.”
“I think any reasonable person would assume that would be an astronomical figure when you look at the amount of shoreline we have in Rhode Island,” said the lobbyist who did not have an estimated figure that would cover all the state shoreline falling into this designation.
To that point, Filippi and others have pushed back, pointing out that access required land above water.
“I would like to know where Mr. Boyle thinks the line should be,” Filippi said previously. “Given where it is now, he doesn’t have even a reasonable position. It’s underwater at most beaches.”
The measure this year was championed by Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and Sen. Mark P. McKenney (D-Dist. 30, Warwick). Both served on an earlier study commission on this issue. The new law mirrors many recommendations made by the commission.
“Public shoreline rights have long been cherished by Rhode Islanders, which is why they were guaranteed in our state constitution in the first place. But it’s impossible to protect that right when no one can tell where the public shoreline ends,” Cortvriend said. “I believe this legislation is a very fair way to finally settle this question.”
“Well-intentioned judges in 1982 established that access point as the high-water mark, but that line cannot be seen by a casual beach-goer, and changes with surprising frequency,” McKenney said. “This bill will establish once and for all a practicable solution to the question of access and preserve one of the most important rights enjoyed by Rhode Islanders.”
