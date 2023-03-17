SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously approved to adopt proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinance and map amendments as discussed and revised, to designate certain areas in town for sales, cultivation, or manufacturing of recreational cannabis.
The motion to accept the modifications came after another extensive conversation with officials and the public. Members of the public at the council’s regular meeting last month, for over an hour, collectively spoke against the prospect of having cannabis spaces near their residence, with some calling for the proposed overlay zones to be modified.
Residents on Monday again voiced concerns, with the resurfacing argument revolving around the fears of a potential rise in impaired driving and increased traffic — particularly during the weekends. Discussion surrounding the item lasted just under two hours.
There were originally six areas associated with the proposed map changes — which were associated with industrial and retail areas.
There were four primary industrial areas that were connected to the proposed amendments reserved for cultivation, manufacturing, and testing, and two areas for retail sales.
There are no retail sales allowed in the proposed zone at Fairgrounds Road, the old industrial complex, and Peace Dale’s manufacturing facility area. The area of High Street, just north of Main Street also would not allow retail sales and would only be associated with manufacturing and testing.
Initially, one retail area was proposed at Old Tower Road. The Route 108 retail area was dropped, leaving the Old Tower Road spot and a new area proposed at South County Commons, Planning Director James Rabbitt said.
The area at Old Tower Road was modified and proposed as an overlay.
“In essence, that’s the northern portion of Old Tower Hill Road, by the intersection with CVS, all inclusive of the Shaw’s shopping plaza and stopping just short of the Mazda dealership,” Rabbitt said. “The initial areas on the southern side of Old Tower Hill Road have been eliminated from the latest proposal. We have also shortened the proposed district to just be the south side of the post office and the southerly limit of the Belmont shopping plaza.”
Councilor Jessica Rose at the council’s February meeting voiced her concern about cannabis production being in close proximity to the high school and potentially pre-K and kindergarten.
“We have eliminated the parcel that contains the bowling alley,” Rabbitt said. “So, that is roughly 650 feet plus or minus away from the southernly most property line of the town’s school properties.”
South Kingstown Resident Linda Scherer during the public comment portion of the meeting brought up the Goddard School’s proximity to designated space.
“There’s quite a population that services parents and children coming and going, not only all winter but also all summer,” Scherer said. “And these little kids are outside ... To locate any kind of a cannabis retail store within the 500 feet of the school I think is not so great for them. So, I’m asking if the same statutory consideration that you gave to public schools that you would give to the Goddard School. I urge you please to think about that and keep that buffer of the 500 feet.”
The lines at the South County Commons and the town’s special management district on Tower Hill Road have been modified.
“The southernly portion of the original district that included the Fairfield Inn and suites and two other parcels … was eliminated. In essence, you just have (the) South County Commons Commercial (area).”
The will be no retail sales in any of the industrial areas for manufacturing/cultivation or testing.
The only industrial zone that allows for cultivation is West Kingston.
Rabbitt clarified, with an approval, the council is simply creating language that allows someone to apply for a permit. However, it does not give a company or corporation permission to come to town and start a business right away. Businesses would need to go through the zoning and planning board under Development Plan Review.
