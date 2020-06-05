NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The state has told Narragansett that the town will see a large COVID-19 related hit to aid from the meals and beverage tax and the hotel tax, two revenue sources it depends on to help fund the local budget.
The meals tax money would decrease from about $731,000 to $477,000, and the hotel tax revenue from $278,000 to about $155,000, according to the state projections released Monday.
The total aid reduction amounts to $376,296.
“We got hit with this revenue reduction just today,” Town Council President Matthew Mannix said. “I’ll express frustration at the state giving this to us on the eve of our budget vote. It would have been nice to have had it in a better fashion instead of some of the other things the state is focusing on in the third month of a pandemic.”
In order to absorb the cut, the council on Monday approved several reductions, including a public works department truck driver position and equipment for police and fire departments. The town also was able to pay $75,000 less to the revaluation sinking fund and $57,000 less to town employee health and dental benefits.
The state news came to the council on the heels of cuts of almost $3 million to the proposed $61.5 million budget for Narragansett.
The changes include a decrease of $1.07 million to the capital projects budget and a cut of $1.78 million to the operating budget, Finance Director Chris Spagnoli said.
The changes bring the proposed residential tax rate to $10.51 per $1,000 of assessed property, up from $10.23. The commercial tax rate would decrease from $14.33 to $14.18 per thousand.
At recent workshops the council ordered 10 percent cuts to the operating budget, taking out vehicle purchases by the police and fire departments and canceling public works and parks and recreation department funding such as for storm drain replacement in Eastward Look and a court resurfacing project.
The town’s Maury Loontjens Memorial Library would continue to be level funded from last year, meaning the $400,000 cut to its budget last year won’t be restored.
Last year’s cut from $841,000 to $441,000 caused controversy and protests by library supporters.
“Last year it was marketed as a one-time cut. It typically was $841,000,” council member Jesse Pugh said. “It’s unfortunate that one department is being singled out instead of the cuts being spread more evenly across all departments.”
Support for the library was evident at Monday’s hearing.
“The public library is the last free thing in this country,” resident Susan Amoruso said. “It’s even more in need now by people.”
A motion by Pugh to increase the library budget by $200,000 to $600,000 failed, 3-2.
Also, several town positions would go unfilled, including the building inspector, planning technician, a network administrator and fire department recruits. The hirings would be postponed, not eliminated.
The rental registration fee would increase from $85 to $120.
“The thought on that was that there are a lot of costs related to rentals, such as maintenance and police and public safety,” Mannix said. “Last year we had budgeted to go to $100 on it.”
Mannix said he and other councilors have advocated for a two-tier system, where year-round rentals are charged less than seasonal renters.
Also, the town would not tap into its undesignated fund balance reserve to fund the operating budget in the coming year, leaving the surplus at 11.75 percent, or about $7 million.
Some residents at Monday’s second budget hearing said the town should tap into the surplus to avoid any tax increase this coming fiscal year.
“We may be digging into that fund balance before the end of the year,” Council member Richard Lema said. “There’s a lot ahead of us.”
The council passed the first reading of the budget 4-1 on Monday. It will take up the second reading at the June 15 meeting before final adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.