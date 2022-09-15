For South Kingstown voter Al Killilea, Tuesday’s statewide primary offered up mixed results.
Killilea, a member of the town’s Democratic committee, voted for the party’s five endorsed candidates for Town Council seats, and all won.
But Democrats Nellie Gorbea, Killilea’s choice for governor, and Gorbea’s fellow South County opponent Helena Buonanno Foulkes both lost to incumbent Gov. Dan McKee.
Foulkes won in her hometown of Narragansett and in North and South Kingstown, picking up between 33 and 39 percent of the votes in those communities. That wasn’t enough to counter strong gains from McKee both in early voting and by slim victories in communities to the north, including Cranston and Warwick.
The primary offered little in the way of surprises for South County candidates, with a few incumbents coasting to easy wins over their challengers.
On-and-off rain showers throughout the day kept turnout modest at local polling places.
“I’m not an angry voter,” Killilea, a former URI political science professor, said while outside the South Kingstown Community Center polling place with his wife, Mary Ann, after talking with Town Council candidate Patricia “Patti” Alley.
“I think the town is on a good path and want to see that continue,” he said. He said issues around climate change and the local schools are important to him.
The Town Council winners in South Kingstown Tuesday were current Council President Rory McEntee, incumbent councilors Deborah Bergner and Jess Rose, and newcomers Alley and Michael Marran, who is a member of the town’s School Committee. All will appear on the November ballot.
Garnering about half the votes of their opponents were candidates Jacy Northup and Joseph Sorrentino III.
Local Republicans did not have a primary challenge in South Kingstown. Republicans seeking to give the party representation on the Town Council after two years of Democrat control are Nathan Barrington, David Coté, Sean O’Donnell, Alex Petrucci and Greg Sweet.
There also were no local races in Narragansett, where candidates were unopposed and where Town Council and School Committee elections are nonpartisan, meaning they will be decided in November.
North Kingstown incumbents Rep. Robert Craven (D-District 32) and Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-District 31) won their primaries, with Craven besting Danielle Walsh and Casimiro defeating Melissa Devine.
On the Senate side, Charlestown resident Victoria Gu won her District 38 Democratic primary, coming out well ahead of challengers Sharon Ahern, the endorsed candidate, and Michael Niemeyer.
Gu will face Republican Westin Place for the seat being vacated by Westerly Republican Dennis Algiere, a veteran of the state senate and its minority leader.
District 38 is significant because although it is mostly in Westerly and Charlestown, it includes a small sliver of South Kingstown along the coast, where battles over public coastal access have flared up in recent years.
Some local voters had no particular focus on specific candidates, but wanted to make their voices heard on a range of issues.
“I always make sure I’m up-to-date on the issues,” South Kingstown voter Alex Graudins said. “Even though some of them might not apply to me, I want to make this a better state for everybody.”
In other statewide primary races, Democrat Seth Magaziner, in a crowded field of six candidates, easily won in South County and will face Republican Allan Fung, former Mayor of Cranston, in the fall. Both are vying for the 2nd Congressional District seat opening up with the retirement of longtime Congressman Jim Langevin (D).
Republican businesswoman Ashley Kalus easily beat her challenger, Jonathan Riccitelli, and will face McKee in November. Democrat Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will be on the ballot in November after defeating Jamestown State Rep. Deborah Ruggiero and State Sen. Cynthia Mendes.
