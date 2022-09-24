NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner.
Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel has been empty for decades and has behind it a 36-unit two-bedroom apartment complex that is being renovated and leases are ending for those living in it, according to Michael DeLuca, town director of the Community Development.
It sold last November for $8.6 million to real estate investment firm Procaccianti Companies located in Cranston.
The former owners Atlantic East, LLC, sought permits and through a legal battle received permission to build 22 units of luxury apartments at the site in the now grassy area and convert 14 units of the 36-unit, 1970s-era building into affordable apartments.
DeLuca said that Procaccianti is renovating the existing 36-unit complex and has not given the town any information regarding whether it will build on the front grassy area.
“They (Procaccianti) said at the time that it was just planning to upgrade, but have no additions to the site or the building. An upgrade would mean paint, wallpaper, maybe new appliances, and start marketing for rent,” he said, noting that current tenants pay less than high-end market rates now found in many apartment complexes in the area.
The comprehensive permit application initially proposed to convert 14 of the existing 36 rental units to low and moderate-income housing, as defined by law, and build 20 new market-rate condominium units to be contained within a new building fronting Ocean Road.
DeLuca said he asked whether the now-vacated units, when the refurbishing is complete, will be year-round or seasonal. He added that company officials said they had yet to make a decision.
Procaccianti spokesman, Ralph Izzi, vice president of public affairs, did not immediately have the information Tuesday night about the company’s plans for the property.
In 2008 the Planning Board rejected the Atlantic East’s plans in a 3-2 vote, citing concerns about a lack of integration and an apparent divide between market rate and affordable units.
The project too closely resembled two distinct developments rather than one complete project, board members said.
“The apartments currently there have been neglected since they were put up and don’t fit in with the surrounding architecture,” said Joseph O’Neill, a board member.
Lawyers representing Richard and Irwin Greenberg, the owners of the property, said they felt the project fit in with the surrounding area and argued that the new building would block the view of the older building at the back of the lot. They also proposed updating the façade of the existing building to address the concerns about integration.
In an appeal filed to the state Housing Appeals Board, Anthony DeSisto, the lawyer representing Atlantic East LLC, said that the Planning Board erred when it denied the application and that the decision “is not consistent with the town’s Affordable Housing Plan, Comprehensive Plan or local needs.”
The denial was based on the Planning Board’s conclusion that the project was essentially two separate entities, with the market rate units in the front with views of the water and the affordable units isolated in the back.
The board said the project failed to meet the standards of integration as defined in the affordable housing law and was essentially two distinct projects packaged together under the comprehensive permit process.
Urging the decision be reversed, DeSisto said that the board’s decision was based entirely on the issue of integration and that alone was “not a sufficient reason for denial of the appellant’s entire project.”
The state Housing Appeals Board reversed the town Planning Board’s decision. On an appeal to the superior court, Judge Susan McGuirl ruled in favor of the housing panel and effectively allowed the project to go forward.
The former owners, however, never continued in the town review process and Procaccianti inherits the ruling by the court for its use of the property, DeLuca said.
