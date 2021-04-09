NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A proposed $63.8 million budget for 2021-22 prepared by Narragansett’s town manager went before the Town Council for the first time this week.
The process of approving a final budget still has several weeks to go, and answers to key questions such as how much federal coronavirus aid the town will receive are not final but should come soon, officials said.
The Town Council held its first public hearing on the spending plan at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The proposal needs to be fully vetted by the Town Council during a series of three budget work sessions in April, Town Manager James Tierney said. They will take place April 13-15.
The budget allocates $36.8 million to town expenditures and transfers a little more than $27 million to the schools. Total capital project spending is almost unchanged from 2020-21, at $4.4 million.
A recent full revaluation of property in town means a drop in the tax rate, from $10.48 per $1,000 of assessed residential property now to $9 per $1,000 in the proposal. The commercial rate of $14.15 per $1,000 would drop to $12.16.
However the total levy of what the town collects in taxes would increase by $2.1 million, or 3.75 percent.
Tierney said some ‘unknowns,’ such as state aid and reimbursements, have been added to the latest draft.
But the large pot of money the town stands to get from the federal American Rescue Plan — the latest COVID-19 stimulus package — is still an estimate, he said.
“We have not received an official award letter,” Tierney said. “We do expect complete guidance on how we can use these funds to come in early May.”
Narragansett is estimated to receive $1.52 million from the federal funds, plus an undetermined portion of a $24 million allocation for all of Washington County.
Christine Spagnoli, town finance director, highlighted the general government budget, which excludes schools, beaches and wastewater spending.
Spagnoli noted that capital project spending would increase by $289,593, and that pension and other post employment benefit contributions would be fully funded.
Tierney cut original department requests of $65 million down by reducing capital and operating expense requests by more than $1.2 million.
Spagnoli said the Rescue Plan funds would be distributed through the state in two phases, and would be available until Dec. 31, 2024. The aid to municipalities is not ‘mingled’ in any way with the aid directed to counties.
“So they can’t use it to replace lost revenue and cut our state aid,” Spagnoli said.
Eligible expenditures include assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to affected industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
The money also can be used to give premium pay to eligible essential workers, replace revenue lost in the most recent fiscal year before the pandemic and to make investments in infrastructure such as water, sewer and broadband projects.
It cannot be directed toward pension funds or to replace revenue declines as a result of tax cuts.
The second budget hearing is scheduled for May 3, and the first reading of the budget ordinance would take place May 17. A second reading and final adoption with this schedule would take place June 7.
In the public hearing, resident Stanley Wojciechowski said the town should look at purchasing vehicles that last longer than 100,000 miles.
“You need to buy a Honda or Toyota that can go 300,000 miles rather than 100,000 miles, so now you can put off replacement of vehicles. It sounds like we’re not getting a deal,” he said.
Wojciechowski also asked that the town’s 14 percent surplus be reduced by 50 percent as a way to reduce taxes.
“We see what happens every time there’s a surplus: they spend it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.