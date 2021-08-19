A 52-year-old Warwick resident was pronounced dead this week following a Sunday afternoon accident with his motorcycle and an automobile on Ocean Road in Narragansett. It was the second fatal accident in South County in as many weeks as, last week, a 20-year-old North Kingstown woman was killed after a head-on collision at Dry Bridge Road on South County Trail. While both crashes remain under investigation, and speed has not been determined as the lone cause for either incident, the two crashes come on the heels of a recent study conducted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority that revealed nearly 40 percent of drivers traveling on the Newport Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge and Route 138 routinely exceed posted speed limits. With this in mind, do you believe Southern Rhode Island towns need to do more to slow down drivers traveling in the area and/or take other precautionary measures to prevent dangerous driving? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

You voted: