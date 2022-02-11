NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed budget would give the port of Galilee in Point Judith more than $45 million for improvements to the docks, bulkheads and other infrastructure crucial to the state’s fishing industry.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which runs Galilee, currently has four projects underway in the north bulkhead area of the port totaling nearly $15 million.
The work includes replacing almost 1,000 feet of bulkhead – a steel structure that forms a barrier between the land and water and provides some protection from storm surge – and heavy-duty piers along with asphalt repair work and electrical upgrades.
If approved by the Rhode Island General Assembly, McKee’s $46 million budget item will confront problems related to long-deferred maintenance, expanding far beyond the scope of the current improvements.
It would include water supply, electrical and security upgrades, and bolster Galilee against the effects of climate change, according to the state.
“From its origins in the mid-1900s as a cluster of fishing shacks to its status today as the 12th-highest-ranked port by landings value nationwide whose products are served around the world, Galilee is an economic and jobs powerhouse,” McKee said. “Just as important, it’s a working port and fact of life for hundreds of commercial fishermen, businesses that support them, and their families. I look forward to working with legislative leaders to invest in Galilee, ensuring that its businesses can be passed on to the next generation and that it remains one of the East Coast’s most vital fishing ports.”
It was a little more than a year ago, in October 2020, that federal and state officials came to Galilee to announce $5.2 million in work for the North Bulkhead section of the state port to replace heavy-duty commercial fishing piers, repair bulkhead asphalt and upgrade the electrical supply.
DEM previously oversaw the rehabilitation of the port’s South Bulkhead area, from Champlin’s Seafood to the Block Island Ferry terminal at State Pier 3.
DEM Acting Director Terry Gray described the port as a “complex web” of interdependent businesses – commercial fishing boats, fish processors, engine repair companies, seafood distributors, ice producers, bait suppliers, restaurants, a party and charter boat industry, and others.
“Unlike other fixed assets, there is no ‘normal’ wear and tear at Galilee,” Gray said. “The port is a dynamic marine environment that is subject to tide, wind, sun, salt, storms, storm surges, sea level rise, and many other conditions and factors and really needs this attention.”
Rhode Island’s commercial fisheries and seafood sector accounts for more than 3,100 jobs and $538 million in gross sales, according to a 2017 University of Rhode Island economic impact study.
Fisheries and seafood support more than 4,300 jobs and add nearly $420 million, the study found. Covering about 38 acres, Galilee is the home port of 240 fishing vessels and crews. It takes in more than 48 million pounds of seafood annually, valued at $66 million in 2019, according to DEM.
The work to unload, handle, process, store and market fish and seafood that is performed in a port is physically demanding and complex. Even routine daily loading and unloading of commercial fishing vessels causes significant wear and tear to the docks and piers.
The port’s infrastructure network provides electricity, water distribution, ice and refrigeration, wastewater discharge, septage, engine and equipment repair, cleaning, garbage and waste collection, among other services.
More than half of the proposed budget item’s outlay – $24 million – would pay for replacing bulkheads and docks and raising bulkhead caps by an average of around 18 inches throughout the port to protect against sea level rise.
Other projects to be funded by the budget item include roadway, stormwater, sidewalk and parking improvements; water line removal and replacement, new fire hydrants, electrical upgrades, installation of security cameras, further replacement of docks and improvements to the Office of Coastal Resources, DEM’s administrative and operational headquarters in Galilee.
