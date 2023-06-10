SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Whenever her heart needs something empowering, The Prout School salutatorian Maya Madison will throw on some ABBA and dance alone in her room.
When it isn’t ABBA, it’s Stevie Nicks. Or, lately, the Beatles.
Madison makes sure to change it up. To keep switching perspective.
The senior, who has been involved in theater throughout her life, is fascinated by the mind, and human nature. She wants to do more than just act on stage.
Madison’s classmate, valedictorian Cara Eaton is similar – specifically when it comes to musical creativity and the works of others. The two will lead the class of 2023 as Prout High School celebrates its annual graduation Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.
In her free time, Eaton likes to immerse herself in political philosophy and films directed by Hitchcock and Kubrick.
But for the valedictorian, when it comes to music, nothing tops the Grateful Dead. The music has grown on her so much, that she’s been learning electric guitar over the last few months. Eaton said, it’s made her want a piece of the rock life.
“I’d love to join a band one day,” Eaton said. “…Ideally, if I progress with my guitar. In college, maybe.”
Madison and Eaton each have a means of escaping somewhere else for a little bit. To a place where rhythm is remedy. Somewhere they can recharge.
Competing academically at The Prout School throughout their four years there has been a battle.
According to Eaton, the best part about earning the honor of valedictorian is seeing the work pay off and bringing honor to her family.
“This is something that they’re proud of, even more so than I’m proud of, and I just am so happy that my family who has supported me for years has seen their efforts pay off,” Eaton said.
To get there, it took a lot of work.
Though, Eaton said, being surrounded by excellent people has helped her intellectual growth.
She encourages anyone starting at Prout next fall to go in with the mindset of approaching “everything academically in a different way.” To think critically about each task.
“You cannot succeed if you’re doing what everyone else is doing,” Eaton said. “You have to find your own perspective on the world.”
For Madison, her approach revolves around “learning a little bit of everything” and not forcing herself through too much.
This mentality went along with her advice for upcoming first-years at Prout.
“Work for the sake of loving the work,” Madison said. “I found a way to connect it to my passion … Obviously, the grades are important … but what really got me there — and this could be different for everyone — was that unique connection to all of my work.”
Her curiosity about the human psyche and journey is what drives Madison. She’s motivated to find out how to use the arts in therapeutic ways. To better understand humanity — and to learn about why humanity loves stories.
Eaton’s curiosity in people comes from a more political root. She hosts the podcast, “Licensed to Vote” which can be found on Spotify. For the content, Eaton interviewed 10 of her peers, asking them about their political opinion and perspectives ahead of the looming 2024 Presidential Election.
Madison will be attending Williams College in the fall, as a double-major in theater and psychology. Madison said she was intrigued by tutorial opportunities where she could pair with professors and students alike to engage in dialogue and critique research papers — in “student-driven, small-sized, discussion-based classes.”
Eaton chose Duke University, where she will be majoring in public policy.
Eaton said she was drawn to the school’s “wealth of opportunities,” the diversity that Duke offers in academics and social life. She added, she was interested in tackling a prestigious major that she hopes she can continue studying in grad school.
“Harvard would be great,” Eaton said. “But I don’t know.”
