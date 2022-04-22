NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Agnes Connery says she’s not a complainer, so she had no qualms about the work that took place last year to transform her home at the new Beachwinds Apartments into a modern facility with 104 affordable units for seniors.
“I think everything looks wonderful,” Connery, who has lived at Beachwinds, formerly Beachwood, since 2010, said. “I didn’t have any problem in my apartment … they came in, put the stove in, put the heating in, so I don’t have any complaints.”
Connery’s experience is likely shared by many residents of the former Beachwood and South Winds apartments, a cluster of four 45 year-old buildings at 30 Kingstown Road.
For nine months last year, Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) and R.I. Housing headed a $9 million renovation project that focused on improving energy efficiency, sustainability and ventilation, along with upgraded kitchen and bathroom finishes.
Work also made six of the apartments fully compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
POAH President and CEO Aaron Gornstein welcomed residents, staff, housing officials and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) to a ribbon-cutting for the modernized apartments Monday.
The new name of the combined renovation is Beachwinds, Gornstein said.
POAH bought the properties in 2004 and did what it called modest renovations at the time.
In 2020, POAH received an allocation of federal low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds from R.I. Housing to help it finance the major renovations, which amount to about $87,000 per apartment.
The work also resulted in new exterior siding, roof replacement and repair, new windows, two renovated and expanded community rooms, a common area and office upgrades and site work.
“We also focused a lot on energy efficiency,” Gornstein said. “It’s not only more affordable for our residents but better for the environment.”
Work began in March 2021 and was wrapped up by the end of the year. All residents stayed in their apartments during that time.
“I know it wasn’t easy, but we appreciate the patience of all the residents,” Gornstein said. “The results are great.”
Also at Monday’s ceremony were State Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Narragansett, South Kingstown) and Town Councilors Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Deborah Kopech.
In explaining how federal dollars came to be used in the Narragansett project, Reed, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the work was a great achievement.
“We need more kinds of efforts like this,” he said. “We are facing an affordable housing crisis, not just here in Rhode Island, but across the country.”
The federal low-income housing tax credits serve as an incentive for developers to invest in and undertake such projects.
“Dollar for dollar, they get a benefit on their return,” Reed said. “In exchange, these projects have to remain affordable for 30 years. It’s a good deal all-around, and we’d like to do more of it.”
POAH vice-president Dena Xifaras began her 17-year tenure with POAH working in Narragansett, at Beachwood, Water’s Edge and Fieldstone apartments.
“It was really emotional to be here again,” she said. Three of the residents at Water’s Edge were town employees, and told her they wouldn’t have been able to live in town if not for an affordable housing option.
“That stood with me and has stood with me for 17 years,” she said. She also thanked the Beachwinds residents for enduring the challenging renovations.
“Occupied rehab is tough. It’s noisy, It’s chaotic. Everyone’s in your face,” she said. “It’s no picnic … please know you’re helping us deliver a better community for yourselves and also leaving a legacy for the folks that come behind you.”
