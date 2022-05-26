SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council will send a letter to South Kingstown’s School Committee asking it to find ways to keep the dual language immersion program in the schools.
The request comes as leaders of both bodies heard Monday and Tuesday from well over 100 residents who don’t want to lose the English-Spanish language program, as well as planned cuts that would result in the layoff of a popular and Grammy Award-nominated music teacher.
The letter essentially will ask the committee to either reverse or modify its 4-3 vote from May 16 when it opted to remove funding from the DLI, or dual language immersion program, in the elementary schools.
“Don’t you think it would be very persuasive to have the Town Council behind this program,” Marjorie Perkins asked the council.
“I can only tell you what I think, that it’s a great program and there are some aspects that are now, someone said it, more difficult to fix at this time. It’s a challenge,” council member Deborah Bergner said.
“It’s certainly a valuable program,” President Rory McEntee said. “I wish I had the opportunity when I was in school. Unfortunately this came out of nowhere. I was shocked to see it and I hope the School Committee will change course.”
One of the more than 100 supporters who donned orange shirts to attend Monday’s Town Council meeting had written a draft letter by the meeting’s end. Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo planned to review it in preparation for sending it to the committee this week.
Speakers Monday and Tuesday included DLI students, former students and educators who touted the benefits of the program.
Kathleen Carr has two children in the DLI program and said she moved to town specifically because of the program.
“We put all of our efforts into South Kingstown,” she said. “Our kids started Spanish language immersion when they were three months old where we previously lived. Then it became clear that if you were in the DLI, you had to be on the defensive.”
Carr said she is not alone.
“There are so many people that moved to town because of this program,” she said.
Town Council members sympathized with the DLI supporters, but also explained that the council’s role is to set a “bottom line” budget number for education spending each year. It’s up to the School Committee to allocate those dollars.
“I would be willing to support asking the committee to re-look at their budget and see if they can come up with a creative solution,” council member Jess Rose said. “Whether or not they can do that is not for me to decide. I would gladly get behind asking them to take another look at things.”
McEntee said the council’s budget workshops had no discussion of cutting the DLI program.
“There was no mention of any contemplation of cutting the DLI program. That was never mentioned or brought forward, this is new to us and not something we knew in advance of their vote last week,” he said.
DLI supporters argued that the administration presented the School Committee with an unreasonable choice: either fully fund DLI in all grade levels and schools at a much higher cost, or cut the program altogether.
They said the decision came at a “surprise meeting” and that documents relating to the action weren’t available until an hour before its start.
“There were two options – one to end a program that impacts over 500 students or option 2, send a rocket ship to Mars. No one would ever use that option,” DLI parent Beth Violette said. “It was the option that they wanted, or one that no one in a million years would ever do.”
Supporters also criticized the committee for appearing to run counter to a March 1 assurance by the interim superintendent Frank Pallotta that the DLI program would continue in 2022-23.
“The process that the School Committee went through to come to this decision was not right. It was not transparent,” council member Abel Collins said. He would like to see DLI expand to every school.
“That’s clearly not where we are at the moment.”
DLI was not on the School Committee’s agenda at its Tuesday meeting. However, the committee heard over several hours from many speakers during public comment not only about that program, but also reductions in the music department.
Popular music instructor Ryan Muir’s position is threatened, supporters said. Muir, who was a 2021 semifinalist for the Music Educator Grammy Award and winner of South Kingstown’s 2020 teacher of the year, is the high school choral and theater director.
Because of reassignment of staff, three music teachers have been laid off for next year, including Muir, an elementary strings specialist and the Curtis Corner Middle School band director.
Muir’s job also was in jeopardy three years ago during a similar period of proposed layoffs and cuts.
SKHS student Danielle Stone, a junior, is a singer in eSKape, and plays piano in the jazz band.
“Three years later we’re in the same position,” she said. Muir brought the number of students in the school’s music programs from 22 in his first year to 70 this year, she said. He also produced eSKape’s first EP, released last week, making South Kingstown the first school in he state to release a choral album, she said.
“Of course Mr. Muir is not the only potential victim of these cuts,” she said. “Music programs at every school are being threatened with drastic cuts that will forever change SK music.”
Other local parents have said the teacher cuts extend across other subjects beyond music and arts, such as a career and technical educator position reduced to part-time.
