SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Police Department recently held its 2022 Awards and Recognition Ceremony to honor sworn officers, civilians and other emergency responders for their work during the year.
“An important part of having a top-notch police department is making sure that our team knows they are appreciated so that they can bring their ‘A’ game to our community and help those among us who might be struggling,” said Chief Matthew C. Moynihan. “As police officers, accepting praise can be difficult. Our job is to problem-solve and to help people in our communities address their challenges. Praising exceptional performance is an essential part of keeping our officers well and ready to do their jobs.”
Some of the recipients were honored for their coordinated and challenging work to rescue a kayaker this summer.
On Sunday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. South Kingstown police, fire, emergency medical services and the Department of Environmental Management officers responded to an area on the Chipuxet River after receiving a 911 call from a disoriented kayaker.
The 17-year-old female was located in the heavily-dense swamp area using the signal from her cellular telephone. South Kingstown Dispatch personnel remained in contact on the phone with the individual as personnel responded to the scene.
Once located, a drone was used to guide the kayaker out of the area to rescuers staged at a location on the South County Bicycle Path. Although shaken, the kayaker was found to be in good health and refused medical treatment.
Town Manager James Manni praised all the emergency services personnel involved in resolving this incident as well as the many others they encounter during the year. Manni is the former superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and a long-time law enforcement officer.
“The past year has been the most challenging in the history of law enforcement nationwide. This ceremony is a small way to thank these emergency responders for the large effort that goes into their work every day,” he said.
“It’s another way to show our appreciation to them,” he added.
The Giving website, which captures stories about community contributions, said about police recognition, “Regardless of the reason, police officers respond to the call of duty.”
“Recognized or not…they continue to serve at a moment’s notice, many times for things unseen. They’re here for us, people of their community. They don’t have to, but they choose to,” it said.
The award recipients in South Kingstown this year include:
- Sergeant David Marler and Officer Jennifer Fonseca were awarded the 2022 Chief’s Award for their exceptional professionalism and empathy during the attempted rescue of a spearfisherman.
- Captain Montafix W. Houghton, IV was awarded the Chief’s Service Award for his service as a member of the Rhode Island Army National Guard.
- Sergeant David Marler and Officer Justin Phannavong were awarded Commendations for their outstanding acts rendering life-saving measures to a person experiencing an opioid overdose.
- Officer Jeffrey Sugrue and Officer Anthony Souza were awarded Commendations for their heroic efforts during the rescue of a kayaker.
- Officer Jeffrey Sugrue was awarded the Traffic Safety Award for his outstanding traffic enforcement efforts throughout the year.
- Dispatcher Mark Iredale and Dispatcher Justin Burgess were awarded Outstanding Collaboration Awards for their exceptional professional skills and conduct during the rescue of a kayaker on the Chipuxet River.
- Lieutenant Trevor Richmond, Detective Sergeant Doug O’Brien, Detective Thomas Bouffard, Detective Christopher Sarasin, Officer Bryan Monte, Officer Jeffrey Sugrue, Officer John Bush, Officer Alexander Simmons, and Officer Michael Silvestri were awarded Outstanding Collaboration Awards for their quick work investigating two breaking and entering incidents and recovering a weapon.
- Detective Lieutenant Craig Young, Detective Sergeant Doug O’Brien, Sergeant Robert Costantino Detective Jennifer Natale, Detective Christopher Sarasin, and Detective Thomas Bouffard were awarded Outstanding Collaboration Awards for their dedicated efforts and exceptional professional skills during the school threat incident.
- Lieutenant Bethany Dolock and Animal Control Officer Tara Sekator were each awarded a department Certificate of Recognition for their commitment to ensuring animal welfare.
- Detective Joseph Iannelli was awarded a department Certificate of Recognition for his dedication and diligence throughout the year while serving on the DEA Task Force.
- Mark Russo, Brad Banks, Rob Wilson were each awarded a department Certificate of Recognition for their dedication and diligence to maintaining the South Kingstown Police Station.
- James White was awarded a department Certificate of Recognition for his top-notch work maintaining the cruisers for the South Kingstown Police Department.
- Department of Environmental Management Police Officers Lieutenant Christopher Duguid, Sergeant Kevin Snow, Officer Christopher Letoile, Officer Anthony Sullivan, and Officer Kory Bannon were each awarded a department Certificate of Recognition for their dedication and efforts during the kayaker rescue.
- Union Fire District Firefighters Jacob Paranto, Pat Young, Zach Hupf, Chris McGrath, Greg Bergentini, Christina Bergentini, Dan Northup, Karissa Northup, Stephen Litch, Tyler Parks, Andrew Duckworth, Dan Kiely, Luke Meyer, Jacob Woods, Warden Mark Nelson, Grant Lyskawa, and Jeff Lambert were each awarded a department Certificate of Recognition for their dedication and efforts during the kayaker rescue.
- Kingstown Fire District Firefighters: Captain Summerly, Rachel Gomes, and Zac Reed were each awarded department Certificate of Recognition for their dedication and efforts during the kayaker rescue.
- Officers who had been promoted in 2022 were recognized: Captain Mark Sgalia, Lieutenant Michael Souza, Sergeant David Marler, Sergeant Kevin Rinn and Sergeant Joshua Eidem.
In addition, a check for $1,500 was presented to The Jonnycake Center, representing funds raised by the department through “No Shave November.”
